The Canadiens sign goalie Kaapo Kahkonen

In recent days, there have been rumours that the Canadiens were looking for a second goaltender.

Well, it’s done.

Kaapo Kahkonen, a 28-year-old goaltender, is coming to Montreal.The Habs have succeeded in their mission because Kahkonen has played 140 games in the National League.

He has more experience than Jakub Dobes… and this will allow the Habs to have two older goalies next year.

I don’t hate this move.

Sources say #GoHabsGo have signed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2025

It’s natural to wonder what this means for Dobes.

But… let’s not forget one thing: Dobes is 24 years old, and seeing him return to the AHL wouldn’t be punishment for that.

On the other hand, Kahkonen spent all of last season in the AHL…

Both guys will have to fight for a practice camp spot.

More details to come…