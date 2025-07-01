The Canadiens sign goalie Kaapo Kahkonen

Well, it’s done.
He has more experience than Jakub Dobes… and this will allow the Habs to have two older goalies next year.
I don’t hate this move.
Sources say #GoHabsGo have signed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2025
It’s natural to wonder what this means for Dobes.
But… let’s not forget one thing: Dobes is 24 years old, and seeing him return to the AHL wouldn’t be punishment for that.
On the other hand, Kahkonen spent all of last season in the AHL…
More details to come…