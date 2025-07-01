Skip to content
The Canadiens have reportedly made an offer to Joe Veleno
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
According to Marc-Olivier Beaudoin, the Canadiens have made Joe Veleno a contract offer.

The offer would be in the $1 million range – nothing too big for a player who hasn’t performed to the best of his ability since arriving in the NHL.

No decision has been made, however.

As Beaudoin mentions, there are other teams in the running: the Golden Knights, the Blues, the Panthers and the Canucks would also be in the running for the Québécois.

That’s normal: clubs like discounts.

Of course, a player can’t normally sign before noon, and officially, he can’t even talk to other teams before noon on July 1. That’s the rule.

But since he was bought out by the Kraken, Veleno is an exception.

The 25-year-old Montrealer has played with the Sea Dogs and Voltigeurs in the Q. He even earned the title of outstanding player in major junior.

In Detroit and Chicago, he scored 38 goals in 306 games. So he never played up to expectations. Would that change if he were in Montreal, where he’s been practicing for the past few days.

It should also be noted that his agent is Philippe Lecavalier, who is Vincent’s brother and an employee of Quartexx. Need I remind you of the links between Kent Hughes and Quartexx?

To be continued.


