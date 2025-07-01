Oilers: Kevin Weekes mentions Carter Hart as an option

Credit: It’s already been over a year since Carter Hart played in the NHL. The Flyers goaltender had to leave the team during the 2023-24 season… due to the situation surrounding ÉCJ 2018. Hart is one of five players currently on trial for allegations of gang rape. As a result, the goalie is currently a long […]

It’s already been over a year since Carter Hart played in the NHL. The Flyers goaltender had to leave the team during the 2023-24 season… due to the situation surrounding ÉCJ 2018.

Hart is one of five players currently on trial for allegations of gang rape.As a result, the goalie is currently a long way from relaunching his NHL career. That said, his name was mentioned on the TSN panel by Kevin Weekes today.

In what context? In the context of the Oilers… looking for a goalie:

I’ve heard rumors linking Carter Hart to the Oilers, depending on what sanctions the league imposes. – Kevin Weekes

Note that the excerpt doesn’t seem to be available online, but Weekes talked about all this at around 11:25 this morning on TSN. He says he doesn’t know if the goalie is on the verge of a comeback, but was told that depending on what the league determines, there’s a good chance the Oilers will be interested.

We sensed a little unease from the others on the panel.

Obviously, for the Oilers, all this would be a public relations nightmare… especially in light of the fact that the team’s GM, Stan Bowman, had been splattered by the Kyle Beach scandal in Chicago.

Here’s a thought for Edmonton’s PR staff.

Stan Bowman trying to sign Carter Hart is downright embarrassing https://t.co/Ds9gI3jRYG – The Oil Rig (@oilrigEDM) July 1, 2025

Hart is a native of Alberta, and before the 2018 ECJ story broke, he was long linked to the Oilers. Currently, he’s a free agent, given that his previous contract has expired.

But before he thinks about signing a new contract, he probably has a slightly more important file to manage: that of his criminal record. And for the Oilers, if the club really hopes Hart is the solution to the team’s problems in front of the net after Stuart Skinner’s playoff woes, maybe going for a safer (and less controversial) value wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

Extension

Let’s not forget that the trial of the 2018 ÉCJ players ended in the last few weeks, and that a verdict is expected in the case on July 24.

That said, regardless of the verdict, the NHL could decide to sanction the players involved in this saga.