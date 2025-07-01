Noah Dobson’s number 53: a tribute to his grandfather

Credit: Canadiens fans are happy to see Kent Hughes trying to improve the team with established NHL players like Noah Dobson. People want to know all about the Habs’ new kid on the block, including the reason for his number: 53. Dobson wore number eight with the Islanders since his arrival in the NHL. It’s a […]

Canadiens fans are happy to see Kent Hughes trying to improve the team with established NHL players like Noah Dobson. People want to know all about the Habs’ new kid on the block, including the reason for his number: 53.

Dobson wore number eight with the Islanders since his arrival in the NHL. It’s a typical defenseman’s number, but he can now get his old number back by changing his address.

Canadiens newcomer Noah Dobson will wear No. 53 in tribute to late grandfather https://t.co/3kgZoDI2xZ pic.twitter.com/t0IkPA62J6 – Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) July 1, 2025

The number 53 was a tribute to his grandfather, who died of multiple sclerosis at the age of 53.

As Stu Cowan explains in his piece for the Montreal Gazette, Dobson thought of the idea with his father when he was drafted by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. His grandfather was a native of Bathurst.

It was this number 53 that he wore during his three seasons in the QMJHL with the Titan and the Huskies.When he arrived in the NHL, number 53 was no longer available. Casey Cizikas had been wearing it since 2012.

Even though Dobson was a 12th overall pick, he didn’t really have authority over a seven-year veteran with the organization.

So number eight became a good compromise. 5 + 3 = 8.

It’s nice to see a Canadiens player so close to his family. By playing for the NHL team closest to where he grew up, he’ll be playing with heart and soul to make the people he loves proud of him.

That seems to be one of Kent Hughes’ tactics this year. Bringing in local guys can help to get players who will leave it all on the ice.

Dobson will be under a lot of pressure in his Montreal debut, but he’ll be able to motivate himself by thinking of his grandfather with his real number.

