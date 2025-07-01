Skip to content
Nikolaj Ehlers is now the most sought-after player on the market
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Mitch Marner, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand all got out of the independent market by signing contracts with their current teams. Well, in Marner’s case, it was to be traded to Vegas… but still. #SignAndTrade

As a result, the list of free agents is thinner, as of this morning, July 1.

But that doesn’t mean nothing will happen. There will be transactions, rumours and plenty of other things to spice up Canada Day.

But the fact remains that the list of free agents is less impressive than expected on July 1.

Looking at it now, the best player on the market is Nikolaj Ehlers. He’s not a bad player, but he’s not supposed to be a first-rate one.

There are also rumours that Ehlers, who has already been linked to the Canadiens, could take his time before choosing. Great.

Brock Boeser is also one of the big names. And according to many, he wouldn’t be afraid to sign in Canada, in the cold. Will it happen? He who lives will see.

Vladislav Gavrikov (who has the Rangers name written across his forehead), little Mikael Granlund and Jake Allen round out The Athletic’s top-5. Jonathan Drouin (9) makes the top-10.

So, no, it’s not a huge crop.

I have a feeling that, barring a major surprise, we’ll have to go further down the list, among the depth players, to see the Canadiens do themselves justice on the market.

Should we keep an eye on Anthony Beauvillier? We’ll see in the coming hours.


