Nikolaj Ehlers is now the most sought-after player on the market

Credit: Mitch Marner, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand all got out of the independent market by signing contracts with their current teams. Well, in Marner’s case, it was to be traded to Vegas… but still. #SignAndTrade As a result, the list of free agents is thinner, as of this morning, July 1. But that doesn’t mean […]

Welcome to the Brock Boeser Bowl… and the Nikolaj Ehlers Extravaganza! With the biggest names coming off the Big Board in the final stretch before NHL free agency officially opens on Tuesday, who might be left? Tap in:https://t.co/bzU8MNSlSW – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 1, 2025

overtime

Evan Bouchard’s new contract that he signed today, put him as the fourth highest paid defenseman in the league by AAV. pic.twitter.com/w8AvmwGLP9 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 1, 2025

Highest career contract earnings in nominal value, NHL history: $164m – Mitch Marner’s guaranteed earnings

$161m – Alex Ovechkin

$155m – Sidney Crosby

$146m – Evgeni Malkin

$136m – Anze Kopitar

$135m – Jaromir Jagr Mitch won. pic.twitter.com/1SoPfcRsPC – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 1, 2025

At least the club won. https://t.co/WfkPpUN2oB – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 1, 2025

Lorenzo Insigne’s contract at Toronto FC has been terminated on mutual agreement. Former Napoli winger now available as free agent on the market. pic.twitter.com/oJSJcimuUF – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puck Report (NHL News/Rumors) (@puckreportnhl)

Mitch Marner, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand all got out of the independent market by signing contracts with their current teams. Well, in Marner’s case, it was to be traded to Vegas… but still. #SignAndTradeAs a result, the list of free agents is thinner, as of this morning, July 1.But that doesn’t mean nothing will happen. There will be transactions, rumours and plenty of other things to spice up Canada Day.But the fact remains that the list of free agents is less impressive than expected on July 1.Looking at it now, the best player on the market is Nikolaj Ehlers. He’s not a bad player, but he’s not supposed to be a first-rate one.There are also rumours that Ehlers, who has already been linked to the Canadiens , could take his time before choosing. Great.Brock Boeser is also one of the big names. And according to many, he wouldn’t be afraid to sign in Canada, in the cold . Will it happen? He who lives will see.Vladislav Gavrikov (who has the Rangers name written across his forehead), little Mikael Granlund and Jake Allen round out The Athletic’s top-5. Jonathan Drouin (9) makes the top-10.So, no, it’s not a huge crop.I have a feeling that, barring a major surprise, we’ll have to go further down the list, among the depth players, to see the Canadiens do themselves justice on the market.Should we keep an eye on Anthony Beauvillier? We’ll see in the coming hours.– When will Lane Hutson be on this list? Or will he earn less?– He’s a rich man, that Mitch Marner.– To be continued.– That’s a big one.– You have to be careful with Alexander Zharovsky. [ BPM Sports – Nice contract.