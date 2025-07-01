Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Nick Suzuki will have to sacrifice powerplay for disadvantage
Félix Forget
Nick Suzuki will have to sacrifice powerplay for disadvantage
Credit: Getty Images
More and more, we’re starting to get a good picture of what the Canadiens of 2025-26 will look like. Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc are the Habs’ two big acquisitions… and you have to wonder if the Habs are at the end of their shopping spree.

It could happen later this summer, of course (think Patrik Laine last summer), but we already have a good idea.

And what we’ve noticed is that, with Dobson and Bolduc, the Habs are going to be a more offensive team. We’re talking about two guys who can create offense, and therefore candidates to play on the powerplay.

And that’s interesting when you consider that the Habs will really be better on the powerplay. After all, Martin St-Louis will have Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovský, Ivan Demidov, Patrik Laine, Zachary Bolduc, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Brendan Gallagher, Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson and Mike Matheson as powerplay options.

That’s 12 options… and that means two of those players won’t be on the powerplay.

But in reality, last year Suzuki spent a good part of the season playing on both waves of the massive forward line. So we have to wonder more and more if those days are over (or, at least, if they’ll only be used occasionally)… but when you look at the numerical disadvantage, you might think they are.

With Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia out of town, two of last year’s four big forwards on the power play won’t be back. So, after Jake Evans and Josh Anderson, there are some positions to fill.

And Suzuki, who has experience on the power play, may have to step up in that role. Expect him to play more minutes short-handed… even if it costs him time on the powerplay.

Unlike last year, the Habs can afford not to send their captain out on both powerplay waves. And they’ll need to be able to afford it.

There’s also the question of who could become the fourth element on the power play. Samuel Blais, acquired today, hasn’t really played shorthanded in the pros (and he’s not guaranteed to be a regular), so we may have to look elsewhere.

Could Gallagher, who seemed open to it, inherit the role? If not, could a guy like Owen Beck (if he makes the team) help out there? Possibly.

The Habs have really improved on the powerplay in recent days, but their powerplay (which was a team strength in 2024-25) has lost some big pieces in Dvorak, Armia and David Savard.

Let’s see who inherits that role now.


Overtime

– He could have helped out on the power play.

– Big signing in Anaheim.

– Pontus Holmberg joins Lightning.

– Lars Eller joins Eric Gryba’s former team.

– John Klingberg with the Sharks.

– Alex Lyon to Buffalo.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content