Michael Pezzetta signs two-year contract with Maple Leafs

Today, however, we learn that he’s leaving the Montreal organization.
El Pezz has signed a two-year (!) contract with the Toronto Leafs. He’s joining the enemy… Hehe.
TOR closing in on forward Michael Pezzetta, ex of MTL.
– Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2025
Honestly, I’m happy for him.
He’s always been appreciated in Montreal because we’re talking about a good guy. He always had the right attitude even if he didn’t necessarily play every night and he always worked hard in practice too.
More details to come…