Michael Pezzetta signs two-year contract with Maple Leafs

Michael Pezzetta was drafted by the Canadiens in 2016.

Today, however, we learn that he’s leaving the Montreal organization.

El Pezz has signed a two-year (!) contract with the Toronto Leafs. He’s joining the enemy… Hehe.

TOR closing in on forward Michael Pezzetta, ex of MTL. – Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2025

Honestly, I’m happy for him.

He’s always been appreciated in Montreal because we’re talking about a good guy. He always had the right attitude even if he didn’t necessarily play every night and he always worked hard in practice too.

I wonder, though, what his role will be like in Toronto.But seeing him come home (he grew up in Toronto) must be encouraging for him.

More details to come…