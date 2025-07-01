Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Michael Pezzetta signs two-year contract with Maple Leafs
Marc-Olivier Cook
Michael Pezzetta signs two-year contract with Maple Leafs
Credit: Michael Pezzetta was drafted by the Canadiens in 2016. Today, however, we learn that he’s leaving the Montreal organization. El Pezz has signed a two-year (!) contract with the Toronto Leafs. He’s joining the enemy… Hehe. TOR closing in on forward Michael Pezzetta, ex of MTL. – Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2025 Honestly, I’m […]
Michael Pezzetta was drafted by the Canadiens in 2016.

Today, however, we learn that he’s leaving the Montreal organization.

El Pezz has signed a two-year (!) contract with the Toronto Leafs. He’s joining the enemy… Hehe.

Honestly, I’m happy for him.

He’s always been appreciated in Montreal because we’re talking about a good guy. He always had the right attitude even if he didn’t necessarily play every night and he always worked hard in practice too.

I wonder, though, what his role will be like in Toronto.

But seeing him come home (he grew up in Toronto) must be encouraging for him.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content