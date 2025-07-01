Meet Zachary Bolduc, the new acquisition of the Canadiens de Montréal

And in return… Kent Hughes managed to get his hands on a very good player in Zachary Bolduc.

But who is Zachary Bolduc?

We’re talking about a six-foot, 187-pound offensive forward who plays wing – and played center in the AHL in 2023-2024 for 33 games. Bolduc finished his first full NHL season with 19 goals and 36 points (72 games)… a very interesting production for a 22-year-old.

Ah… and we’re also talking about a guy with an excellent shot. His wrist shot is as precise as it is powerful:

Before you even get a chance to settle in! Zack Bolduc gets on the board 11 seconds into the game. pic.twitter.com/klvYY75QOP – NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2024

Bolduc knows how to get it in.He scored 50 and 55 goals in his last two junior seasons with the Quebec Remparts.He exploded under Patrick Roy and also helped the Remparts win the Memorial Cup in 2023.

But what’s interesting about him is how well the forward has transposed his game to the National Hockey League. He was quickly able to succeed in St. Louis because he was well surrounded… and he’ll be just as successful in Montreal because the Canadiens have a great forward group.

The Blues’ first-round pick in 2021 comes to Montreal with the goal of helping the Canadiens, and at this level, I have a feeling he could quickly find a place in the team’s top-6.

He played on the first line in St. Louis last season for a while, after all, and had become an important part of the Blues’ line-up.

The Canadiens wanted to add some offensive punch to the attack… and Kent Hughes managed to do it by picking up a guy with good potential. He doesn’t have the biggest frame, but he plays big and has a devastating shot.

And we’re talking about a Québécois from Trois-Rivières, to boot. That’s even better!

Extension

I also wonder if Martin St-Louis will make room for him on one of the two waves of the powerplay.

The Habs have some good forwards… but taking advantage of Bolduc’s powerplay shooting makes sense too.