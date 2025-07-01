Logan Mailloux “ready for the NHL”, believes Blues GM

Credit: Logan Mailloux is no longer part of the Canadiens organization. The defenseman was sent to St. Louis today, when the Habs acquired Zachary Bolduc. In Montreal, the club needed help on the forward line, and Bolduc fills that need. We’ve tapped into the city’s bank of right-handed defensemen, which has been much better stocked since […]

Doug Armstrong on acquiring Logan Mailloux: “He’s an excellent skater, got an excellent shot. … We think he’s NHL-ready now. I talked to him, I told him he’ll have the opportunity to … he has a job now. It’s his job to come into camp and keep it.” #stlblues – Lou Korac (@lkorac10) July 1, 2025

Logan Mailloux: “I think I’m NHL ready as well. I think I’m ready to make that jump full-time. Hopefully, come in here and be able to contribute to some wins and some success next year.” – Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) July 1, 2025

Doug Armstrong on Logan Mailloux during the ’21 draft: “There was a request by the player not to be drafted, so we didn’t take him with our pick and then Montreal did. It’s a difficult situation. He’s a young man, and he made a mistake. Obviously, we’ve done our research on that. – Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) July 1, 2025

Overtime

#WPGJets sign Tanner Pearson to a one-year deal at 1M@DarrenDreger first on that one – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2025

Matt Murray has signed a one-year, $1M contract with Seattle, per @reporterchris pic.twitter.com/lvjsXHPbX0 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 1, 2025

I’m told the #SJSharks will be signing John Klingberg and Philipp Kurashev to new contracts – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2025

I’m told Caden Grabfelder is officially not on trial. He’s strictly visiting with the club that selected him in the superdraft https://t.co/ydsxemFXb0 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 1, 2025

Logan Mailloux is no longer part of the Canadiens organization. The defenseman was sent to St. Louis today, when the Habs acquired Zachary Bolduc.In Montreal, the club needed help on the forward line, and Bolduc fills that need. We’ve tapped into the city’s bank of right-handed defensemen, which has been much better stocked since the arrival of Noah Dobson.And Mailloux admitted it: he knew that when Dobson came to town, he was likely to be traded.So, it’s in Saint-Louis that Mailloux will try to establish himself in the NHL… and the good news is that, with the Blues, he’ll be able to count on people who see him establishing himself in the NHL.The Blues GM, at least, says the club sees Mailloux as a guy who’s ready to play in the Bettman circuit. He fills a need both now and in the future, as he obviously has a position to lose at the next camp. The club sees him as a top-4 defenseman of the future.So you’d have to think that Mailloux has a real chance of playing in the NHL full-time this season. The Blues seem to see him as a player who’s ready to make the jump… even though he didn’t make it in Montreal, when the club was in desperate need of a right-handed defenseman.But that’s a detail.In a press conference, Mailloux also stated that he feels he is ready for the NHL. He thinks he can contribute right now and help the Blues win games.During the press conference, the Blues GM was also asked about the 2021 draft, in which the Habs drafted him despite the player’s request not to be selected.He claims that, at the time, the Blues respected the player’s wishes… and you have to wonder whether they would have selected him at the time. That said, the Blues claim to have done their homework on the matter.We’ll have to see what Mailloux can do in St. Louis, but he’s clearly got supporters within the organization.It’s up to him to prove he deserves his place.– Tanner Pearson to Winnipeg.– Kraken reaches agreement with Matt Murray.– To be continued.– Of note.