Logan Mailloux “ready for the NHL”, believes Blues GM

Logan Mailloux in French https://t.co/vQl4 3Y9Erx pic.twitter.com/Z4JEKVPLbg
– RDS (@RDSca) July 1, 2025
Doug Armstrong on acquiring Logan Mailloux: “He’s an excellent skater, got an excellent shot. … We think he’s NHL-ready now. I talked to him, I told him he’ll have the opportunity to … he has a job now. It’s his job to come into camp and keep it.” #stlblues
– Lou Korac (@lkorac10) July 1, 2025
Logan Mailloux: “I think I’m NHL ready as well. I think I’m ready to make that jump full-time. Hopefully, come in here and be able to contribute to some wins and some success next year.”
– Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) July 1, 2025
Doug Armstrong on Logan Mailloux during the ’21 draft: “There was a request by the player not to be drafted, so we didn’t take him with our pick and then Montreal did. It’s a difficult situation. He’s a young man, and he made a mistake. Obviously, we’ve done our research on that.
– Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) July 1, 2025
Overtime
#WPGJets sign Tanner Pearson to a one-year deal at 1M@DarrenDreger first on that one
– Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2025
Matt Murray has signed a one-year, $1M contract with Seattle, per @reporterchris pic.twitter.com/lvjsXHPbX0
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 1, 2025
I’m told the #SJSharks will be signing John Klingberg and Philipp Kurashev to new contracts
– Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2025
I’m told Caden Grabfelder is officially not on trial. He’s strictly visiting with the club that selected him in the superdraft https://t.co/ydsxemFXb0
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 1, 2025