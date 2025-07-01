Lane Hutson: don’t expect a contract extension today

Biggest unrestricted free agents available in the 2025 class: – Nikolaj Ehlers

– Brock Boeser

– Pius Suter

– Mikael Granlund

– Corey Perry

– Andrew Mangiapane

– Vladislav Gavrikov

– Nick Perbix

– Jeff Skinner

– Christian Dvorak Where’s everyone signing? pic.twitter.com/Vab3xVkgNB – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 1, 2025

The #Canes have acquired goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. The 25-year-old went 21-2-2 with a 1.96 GAA and a .927 SV% in the AHL this past season. He is an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent. pic.twitter.com/ILfLnx6LVH – Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 30, 2025

Good morning. Free agency day:https://t.co/87iFFdxl6q – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2025

As Frank notes here, Devils working hard to get a Jake Allen extension done. I’m told there’s still some work left this morning but Devils feeling positive about the progress made. https://t.co/6BXYEcPmiH – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2025

Jeff Marek: Re Corey Perry: Dallas and LA “could be a couple of potential spots” – The Sheet – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 1, 2025

Vladislav Gavrikov is headed to market. Kings made aggressive offers, but couldn’t close the gap.

With Ekblad and Provorov signing and staying put today, Gavrikov will be in huge demand with several teams looking for a top 4 D addition. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2025

Chris Johnston: I could see Kirill Kaprizov pushing $15m per [on his next contract] – Chris Johnston Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 1, 2025