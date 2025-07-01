Skip to content
Lane Hutson: don’t expect a contract extension today
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
The 2024-2025 season is over: here we are in 2025-2026.

Starting at noon, NHL free agents will be able to sign a contract with a new NHL team. Will it happen at noon this year? I have my doubts. #Maraudage

There are a few names to keep an eye on among the unrestricted free agents, even if yesterday (Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad and Mitch Marner, among others) erased several big names from the list of available players.

Of necessity, we’ll be keeping an eye on what happens – or doesn’t happen – with the Montreal Canadiens. There are a few issues on the table right now.

For example?

1. As of July 1, there are now a number of players who are completely free within the organization. Connor Hughes, Gustav Lindstrom and Brandon Gignac, who have already left for Europe, are three such names.

Among the guys who played in Laval, Noel Hoeffenmayer, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Xavier Simoneau, because they didn’t qualify, are as free as Alex Barré-Boulet.

At the top? Michael Pezzetta, Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak are three forwards who can leave, if they want to. Will any of them return? If so, will it be Armia?

As for David Savard, he’s retired.

2. We also need to keep an eye on the restricted free agents. William Trudeau, Sean Farrell, Jayden Struble and Jakub Dobes are the only four in the organization right now.

Cayden Primeau was one of them, but was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes yesterday.

3. Players entering the final year of a multi-year contract can now sign a contract extension. For those signing a one-year deal this summer, the contract extension must wait until January.

Which NHLers are at the end of their contract in Montreal? Apart from Carey Price, of course…

Among the 2026 unrestricted free agents at the top, there’s Patrik Laine and Mike Matheson. However, I don’t see either guy signing a contract extension right now.

And that’s even though there have been rumors for both – especially Matheson.

Among future restricted free agents in 2026, there are three candidates: Kirby Dach, Arber Xhekaj and Lane Hutson. It’s pretty impossible to see the first two sign today… but rumors are swirling about Hutson.

However, in his piece of the day, Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) mentioned that we shouldn’t expect a contract to be signed today between Hutson and the Canadiens. It can wait.

4. We’ll also have to keep an eye on a potential transaction or signing. Until proven otherwise, it looks like the Blues have decided to retain the services of Jordan Kyrou, who now has a no-trade clause.

Will the Habs add depth? Make a big splash on the free-agent or trade market? Find out in the coming hours, but don’t hold your breath too long.


overtime

– Will Jake Allen stay in New Jersey?

– Corey Perry in Dallas or L.A.?

– Will he join the Rangers?

– 15 M per year for the Wild star in 2026?

