Kent Hughes “sees himself continuing” with Mike Matheson in Montreal

With the arrival of Noah Dobson in Montreal, the Canadiens have several defensemen on hand.

And ultimately, you might think there’s not enough room for a guy like Mike Matheson.

But Kent Hughes doesn’t see it that way.

“Many have associated the arrival of Noah Dobson with the potential departure of Mike Matheson. For your part, do you see yourself continuing with Mike Matheson?” Kent Hughes, without flinching: “yes”. @TVASports – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) July 1, 2025

In a press conference, the Habs GM said he could see himself continuing with Matheson in Montreal.He praised the fact that the defenseman was one of the most used in the NHL last season, and he praised his qualities on the ice because Matheson is an important part of the Canadiens.Hughes obviously likes him.The thing that bothers me is this.

Mike Matheson is a really useful player… but especially when he’s used as a first option. Matheson is good when he’s got the puck on the puckboard because he’s got a good skating stroke and because he’s able to carry the disc into the offensive zone.

But… if he becomes the club’s #3 or #4 defenseman with the additions of Guhle, Hutson and Dobson, his role becomes a little more minimal.

That said, Matheson was given more defensive duties last season alongside Lane Hutson, and he did his job well.

He was used against the best opposing trios, and although it wasn’t always perfect, Matheson did what he had to do.

If he can improve at this level and is ready to take on a less important role with the young defenders in front of him… so be it.

Extension

Because in reality, we know that Mike Matheson is a good hockey player.We thought Matheson could have been used as bait to get a top-6 player.

But to hear Kent Hughes tell it, Matheson’s future in Montreal is not in jeopardy. The defenseman has one year left on his contract… and it will be interesting to see what happens next in his case.