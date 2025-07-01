Jordan Harris joins the Boston Bruins

Credit: Yesterday afternoon, we learned that the Blue Jackets were not going to submit a qualifying offer for Jordan Harris. The defenseman, acquired in the deal that sent Patrik Laine (and a second-round pick) to Montreal, would become a free agent a year later. And in that text, I mentioned that I wouldn’t be surprised if […]

And in that text, I mentioned that I wouldn’t be surprised if Harris, a Massachusetts native, were to come to an agreement with the Boston Bruins…

And 24 hours later, we learn that the former Habs player is leaving… for Boston.

Hearing Jordan Harris, who was not qualified in Columbus, is headed to Boston. Played his college hockey at Northeastern – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2025

The defenseman also played his college hockey at Northeastern University, also in Massachusetts. He grew up a Bruins fan, and you’d think that joining his childhood team was something that might interest him.

And in the end, here he is in Boston.Remember that in 2024-25, Harris played just 33 games in Columbus, being left out on numerous occasions (including two consecutive months at the end of the season). There was no more room for him with the Blue Jackets.

The reason the club didn’t even make him a qualifying offer was really because there was no point in keeping him.

In Boston, a team in a transitional phase, Harris is likely to have a role quite similar to the one he had in Columbus this year. He may get a few more opportunities to play, but at nearly 25 years of age, he’ll need to quickly start demonstrating that he’s a player who can be part of a team’s NHL plans.

Let’s see if coming back home will motivate him.

Extension

Remember that Boston is already counting on Hampus Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov and Mason Lohrei as left-handed defensemen.Barring a deal, then, Harris is likely to be a seventh defenseman.