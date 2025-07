As per @TSNBobMcKenzie, Jonathan Drouin signs two-year deal with Islanders, $4M AAV per season – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2025

Québécois Jonathan Drouin changes address.We knew he was likely to sign with a new team, and now he has. Mathieu Darche’s Islanders have offered him a two-season deal, which he never got in Denver.He’ll earn $4 million a year.So he’ll be playing under Patrick Roy. I don’t know if the experience will be any more conclusive than that of Anthony Duclair, two players who don’t give everything they’ve got on the ice.Not Patrick Roy’s style on paper, anyway.In the end, he’s guaranteed a nice contract with a team that can make room for him. He’ll get playing time if he can put numbers on the board like he did in Denver.Because things have been going better for him over the last two years. He’s regained his confidence after a disappointing end to his career with the Canadiens, which enabled him to sign a two-year contract.Details to follow…