Joel Armia is no longer with the Canadiens.The veteran will continue his career in Los Angeles after signing a two-year contract ($2.5 million per year) with the Kings.But it wasn’t because he no longer wanted to play in Montreal.In his press briefing today, Kent Hughes said that Armia would have liked to stay in Montreal if the Habs had matched the Kings’ offer.And that… says a lot about the Canadiens’ desire to move on.It’s all part of the game.The loss of Armia isn’t ultra crucial, but it’s still relevant.And I say that for a specific reason: he was (really) useful on the power play. Armia was excellent on his line with Jake Evans, and both guys did a really good job last season there.But then again, the reason the Habs let him go – even though Armia didn’t sign a big contract – was because Kent Hughes was no longer interested in having him in Montreal. Armia wasn’t the Canadiens’ most important player, and there are other guys with a similar style in the NHL.It’s also worth noting that in Los Angeles, Armia will be joining Marc Bergevin – the GM who picked up the forward in Winnipeg in 2018. Armia will also have the opportunity to reunite with Phillip Danault… with whom he spent a few years in Montreal with the Canadiens.He should therefore be able to adapt well to his new club.– We can also expect him to play a similar role in Los Angeles. He’ll play short-handed, he’ll be used on the Kings’ bottom-6… and he’ll be able to help the team defensively because he’s reliable in his zone.