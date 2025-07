Credit: I don’t know who will win the Stanley Cup in 2026, but I do know who will lose it. The Los Angeles Kings, the Ducks’ rivals, have acquired the services of Corey Perry. Perry leaves the Oilers after two playoff runs that ended in the final. Bob McKenzie was the first to break the news. […]

I don’t know who will win the Stanley Cup in 2026, but I do know who will lose it.The Los Angeles Kings, the Ducks’ rivals, have acquired the services of Corey Perry. Perry leaves the Oilers after two playoff runs that ended in the final.Bob McKenzie was the first to break the news.But that’s not all: the Kings have also acquired Joel Armia. He’s another former player who played under Marc Bergevin in Montreal, no less.The news comes from Frank Seravalli.Details to follow…