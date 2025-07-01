Jake Allen signs five-year contract in New Jersey

The goaltender had been negotiating in the last few hours to stay with the Devils, and now it’s done. But the contract structure is special, as it’s a five-year deal.
He will earn a total of $9 million, since his impact on the payroll is… $1.8 million.
Jake Allen NJ: 5 x $1.8M AAV
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2025
The contract is a surprise. After all, you’d expect more guaranteed money, more money per year… but fewer years. The veteran is almost 35…
Clearly, he’s done the Devils a favor by signing such a contract. The Devils are stretching the sauce in terms of years to lower the per-year value of the contract each year.
It’s a bit like Brad Marchand, but…
But Marchand signed a contract until he’s 43, and he hasn’t compromised on the total amount. We know he’ll end his career on the long-term injured list.
Details to come…