Ivan Demidov and Zachary Bolduc in the middle: anything is possible, says Kent Hughes

The Canadiens are not expected to add their second center forward today.In his press conference, Kent Hughes said he was prioritizing trades on the free agent market. Barring a big surprise, fans will go to bed today with Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook as their second center.Obviously, everything can change very quickly, but the GM feels comfortable starting the season with what he has. Later in the press conference, a reporter asked him about the center line and the fact that Zachary Bolduc and Ivan Demidov could potentially play there.

The boss said that anything is possible and that we shouldn’t rule out this scenario.

Kent Hughes addresses the media to discuss the opening of the free agent market Kent Hughes addresses the media to discuss the opening of the free agency market#GoHabsGo https://t.co/dA7rKxcdgU – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2025

Hughes says it’s a possibility, but first he wants his two players to familiarize themselves with their new environment. Demidov is from Russia and has only played seven games with the Canadiens, and Bolduc has just joined his boyhood club. He played center in junior, and the GM is well aware of this.

The Montreal boss doesn’t want to push them and wants his two forwards to be in positions conducive to their development. Without naming Dach or Alex Newhook, he hopes that others will be able to fill the role of second center this season.

Jordan Kyrou, Sidney Crosby, who has still not been traded, and Matt Duchene, who signed a contract extension in Dallas, are all centers who have been linked to the Habs in recent days. Hughes is aggressive, but patient. After all, the regular season doesn’t start until October.

Let’s not forget that Michael Hage is a center with a lot of potential, and in the long term, he could be the one to move to the center of the second line.

Extension

One center who really intrigues me is Anthony Cirelli. He’s good in both directions of the rink, is capable of playing in all game situations and is a player who would be perfect for Montreal’s top-6. Would the Lightning want to part with him? I’m not sure. One thing’s for sure: he could be a great target.

He’s 27 years old and earns $6.25 million per season until 2031.