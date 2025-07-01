Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Eric Engels: I hear Ivan Demidov’s skating has improved
Marc-Olivier Cook
Eric Engels: I hear Ivan Demidov’s skating has improved
Credit: Getty Images
When you look at all his qualities on the ice, you realize that Ivan Demidov is a good hockey player.

Talent comes out of both his ears, and he knows how to use it to his advantage.

That’s the beauty of this young Canadiens player.

But that doesn’t mean Demidov doesn’t need to work on certain aspects of his game. Since the beginning of the summer, he’s been concentrating on his skating because he wants to improve in that area.

And according to Eric Engels, who saw Demidov skate this morning, he seems to have a better skating stroke today.

His work reports:

So much the better.

After all, we know that Demidov has the potential to become a star player in the National League.

We’ve already seen flashes, we’ve seen that he has exceptional hands, superb game vision, a good hockey IQ… and he’s so dangerous offensively when he’s got the puck on his palette.

If on top of all that, he can improve his skating… that’ll be something.

But it also shows that he has the right mentality.

He wants to become the best player he can be, and it reminds me a little of Lane Hutson, who’s always on the ice to correct things that aren’t working so well.


extension

Ivan Demidov’s next season will be an important one in his development.

This will be his first full year in North America, and by playing in the best hockey league on the planet, he’ll be able to progress.

I can’t wait to see him develop over the next few years.

And I really wonder what the organization’s expectations are of him for the next campaign…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content