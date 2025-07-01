Cole Caufield says goodbye to his friend Christian Dvorak

Skip to content
Raphael Simard
The Canadiens lost the services of Christian Dvorak today. Daniel Brière and the Flyers signed him for one season at $5.4 million.

The Habs wouldn’t have given him that kind of money.

The fact remains that Montreal is losing a highly underrated player who will certainly leave a gaping hole in the Montreal center line.

Montreal loses a good player, but also a good teammate.

In any case, Cole Caufield is going to miss him. He was very close to Dvo and said his goodbyes via his Instagram story.

(Credit: Instagram)

It’s been a fun time Rust. Thanks for everything. We’re going to get bored. – Cole Caufield

At the bottom of the story, Caufield identified his good friend Trevor Zegras, who was just acquired by the Flyers, and said, “enjoy.”

Dvo and Zegras can agree on at least one thing: the Habs’ 13 is a good Jack!

Who knows, maybe the 28 will come back to the metropolis. After all, he didn’t sign a long-term contract.


