Cole Caufield says goodbye to his friend Christian Dvorak

The Canadiens lost the services of Christian Dvorak today. Daniel Brière and the Flyers signed him for one season at $5.4 million.

The Habs wouldn’t have given him that kind of money.

Canadiens have short-term holes, but their long-term goal seems more achievable https://t.co/ed64LZkpyq – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 1, 2025

It’s been a fun time Rust. Thanks for everything. We’re going to get bored. – Cole Caufield

The fact remains that Montreal is losing a highly underrated player who will certainly leave a gaping hole in the Montreal center line.Montreal loses a good player, but also a good teammate.In any case, Cole Caufield is going to miss him. He was very close to Dvo and said his goodbyes via his Instagram story.

At the bottom of the story, Caufield identified his good friend Trevor Zegras, who was just acquired by the Flyers, and said, “enjoy.”

Dvo and Zegras can agree on at least one thing: the Habs’ 13 is a good Jack!

Who knows, maybe the 28 will come back to the metropolis. After all, he didn’t sign a long-term contract.

Overtime

– He looks happy.

– 775,000 for Cayden Primeau in Carolina.

Another one The #Canes have signed goaltender Cayden Primeau to a one-year contract. Details ” https://t.co/lBfJPSbmol pic.twitter.com/CZuzTYKDe2 – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 1, 2025

– Still.

Kelly McCrimmon says #VGK pursued a sign-and-trade with Mitch Marner because they wanted the eighth year to keep his AAV at $12M. He says a seven-year deal at the same amount would have come with a $13.7M AAV. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2025

– He’s the last big fish.

#Canes GM Eric Tulsky says that he is talking with Nikolaj Ehlers’ agent. They are believed to be one of the top suitors for him at this time. – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2025

– The end is in sight for Alex Pietrangelo.

Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon says Alex Pietrangelo has already been placed on LTIR. Says: “it’s unlikely that he’ll play again.” – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2025

– Please note.

Conditions on the 2026 1st Round Pick:

– If neither pick (DAL or NYR) is in the top ten of the 2026 draft, the Rangers shall receive the better of the two 2026 first round draft picks.

– If one pick is in the top ten and the other is not, the top ten pick shall not be transferred.. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2025

– Ryan Reaves and Max Pacioretty praised Vegas to Mitch Marner, who admits he had a hard time leaving Toronto.

Marner mentions living arrangements Reaves and Pacioretty told him about was one factor in him wanting to come to Vegas, especially with a young family. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 1, 2025

– What a game!

