Christian Dvorak signs (high-priced) contract with Flyers

We suspected that Christian Dvorak would be leaving the Canadiens.

Now it’s confirmed.

The center forward has signed a one-year contract with the Flyers… a deal that will pay him $5.4M (!) in 2025-2026.

Christian Dvorak 1 x $5.4M Philadelphia (First tweet had salary backwards) – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2025

Dvorak’s stay in Montreal wasn’t exactly glorious.

But…

We can still appreciate the fact that he played an important role in the club’s success at the end of last season. He stepped up, helped the Canadiens secure their playoff berth and now he’s been rewarded with a nice contract.

Good for him.

More details to come…