Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Christian Dvorak signs (high-priced) contract with Flyers
Marc-Olivier Cook
Christian Dvorak signs (high-priced) contract with Flyers
Credit: Getty Images
We suspected that Christian Dvorak would be leaving the Canadiens.

Now it’s confirmed.

The center forward has signed a one-year contract with the Flyers… a deal that will pay him $5.4M (!) in 2025-2026.

Dvorak’s stay in Montreal wasn’t exactly glorious.

But…

We can still appreciate the fact that he played an important role in the club’s success at the end of last season. He stepped up, helped the Canadiens secure their playoff berth and now he’s been rewarded with a nice contract.

Good for him.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content