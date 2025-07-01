Christian Dvorak: “Don’t expect him to come back to Montreal”

I’ve been told not to expect Christian Dvorak to return to Montreal. – Marco D’Amico
Hearing he has a lot of interest across the league, including Vancouver and St-Louis, among others. Perfect timing for him to take advantage of a bone-dry center market. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 1, 2025
Canucks will be after center’s today
Keep an eye on the likes of Christian Dvorak and Jack Roslovic. Dvorak could make a lot of sense. Mikael Granlund is on the list but has so many teams after him. – Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 1, 2025
Thatcher Demko extends his contract with the Vancouver Canucks for 3 years. The deal is $8.5M per year! #signings #autonomousplayers pic.twitter.com/DVL6Tdbsnc
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 1, 2025
One free agent who is exactly what the Montreal Canadiens need (big, strong, physical) is Tanner Jeannot.@thesickpodcasts – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 1, 2025
Sources say Tony DeAngelo is closing in on a deal to stay on Long Island. #isles
Cross another name off the list – a thin right-shot defense market gets thinner. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2025
Elliotte Friedman: Philadelphia believed to have interest in Corey Perry – Sportsnet
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 1, 2025
Mitch Marner says goodbye to Toronto on IG. He says all he wanted to do was bring a Stanley Cup to his hometown: “I gave everything I had, but in the end it wasn’t enough. That’s hard to admit because I wanted it so badly for all of us.” pic.twitter.com/6vhE5BPKSY
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2025
Friedman on NHL Network says McDavid and Oilers are talking but would be surprised if an extension is done tomorrow, but adds we could see other big extensions tomorrow, mentions Kaprizov and Eichel. Friedman says Eichel could be a 13-14 aav player.
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 1, 2025