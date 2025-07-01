Skip to content
Christian Dvorak: “Don’t expect him to come back to Montreal”
The free agent market opens at noon.

The Canadiens won’t necessarily be signing the biggest names on the market, but we can expect to see Kent Hughes adding forwards to his organization soon.

As colleague Maxime Truman said, it just makes sense.

Because the Habs have lost a number of forwards recently, many of them will have to be replaced… or a few guys brought back who were in Quebec in 2024-2025, but are now free as a bird.

One of the names circulating is Christian Dvorak. Yes, that formerly unloved guy who found himself a role in the city in 2025, four years after his arrival in the metropolis.

What’s going on with him?

Well, it’s important to know that the fact that he’s a center gives him value, and he could go for a nice contract. And the more time goes by, the more it seems to be elsewhere than Montreal. Marco D’Amico put in a good word for me on Twitter.

I’ve been told not to expect Christian Dvorak to return to Montreal. – Marco D’Amico

I can’t say I’m surprised. After all, the American for-

Actually, no: you can’t play that. Because even if the Blues’ name refuses to die, Dvo is linked to the Canucks by D’Amico, but also by Rick Dhaliwal, who covers the Canucks.

In the current market (thin on centers and with a rising ceiling), the Canucks could give quite a bit of money to Dvorak, who could hit the jackpot in Vancouver.

Dvorak chose to play in London (OHL) in the past. Once again, he could choose Canada.


