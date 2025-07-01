Alexander Zharovsky: the Canadiens have told him they’re counting on him

Credit: Kent Hughes has done a lot of work in recent days to improve his team. He had to give up prospects like Emil Heineman and Logan Mailloux to do so, but other players have taken their place. Alexander Zharovsky, their first selection in the last draft, comes to mind. In fact, the Canadiens seem to […]

Kent Hughes has done a lot of work in recent days to improve his team. He had to give up prospects like Emil Heineman and Logan Mailloux to do so, but other players have taken their place.Alexander Zharovsky, their first selection in the last draft, comes to mind. In fact, the Canadiens seem to have high ambitions for the young Russian player.In an interview with RG Media, Zharovsky revealed some of the topics discussed with Nick Bobrov after the draft.What clearly made an impression on the young man was when Bobrov told him that the Canadiens believe in him and are counting on him.

It’s pretty intense, but it’s good to have big ambitions. Zharovsky seems to have taken it well, even if it is a lot of pressure for an 18-year-old who has just been selected in the second round.

However, we already knew that members of the Habs organization saw great things in Zharovsky’s future. They had admitted that theforward was around 16th or 17th on their draft list.

The Canadiens also explained that they saw Zharovsky’s potential as a top-6 forward. It’s strange to tell a second-line player that you’re counting on him.

In a way, this kind of phrase can become a real motivation to push a player to excel and develop to his full potential.

Zharovsky can also count on the support of his good friend Ivan Demidov on his way to the NHL. The two players have known each other since childhood, and let’s just say that the idea of playing together in the best league in the world could force Zharovsky to push himself.

In an interview with RG Media, the Canadiens’ second-round pick insisted that he’d like to improve his physical game. He wants to get bigger, stronger and faster.

His skating stroke is a weakness in his game, but with a little more mass, he should be able to improve this facet and become dominant.

Zharovsky should get a real test next year with many more games in the KHL. This will be the perfect opportunity to see what he’s made of against men.

