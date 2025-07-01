Alexander Zharovsky: the Canadiens have told him they’re counting on him

Canadiens’ top 2025 pick Alexander Zharovsky opens up on being passed in Round 1, his Montreal fit – and his lifelong bond with Ivan Demidov. #GoHabsGo
It’s pretty intense, but it’s good to have big ambitions. Zharovsky seems to have taken it well, even if it is a lot of pressure for an 18-year-old who has just been selected in the second round.
However, we already knew that members of the Habs organization saw great things in Zharovsky’s future. They had admitted that theforward was around 16th or 17th on their draft list.
The Canadiens also explained that they saw Zharovsky’s potential as a top-6 forward. It’s strange to tell a second-line player that you’re counting on him.
Zharovsky can also count on the support of his good friend Ivan Demidov on his way to the NHL. The two players have known each other since childhood, and let’s just say that the idea of playing together in the best league in the world could force Zharovsky to push himself.
In an interview with RG Media, the Canadiens’ second-round pick insisted that he’d like to improve his physical game. He wants to get bigger, stronger and faster.
Zharovsky should get a real test next year with many more games in the KHL. This will be the perfect opportunity to see what he’s made of against men.
