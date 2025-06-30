Skip to content
“The Canadiens probably hold Mikael Granlund in very high regard”
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
It’s been a busy day in the NHL. Most of the big names set to hit the independent market tomorrow already have a new deal in their pocket… so it’s likely to be pretty quiet tomorrow.

That said, that doesn’t mean there won’t be anyone on the market to sign. There will be a few names of interest to the various teams… and Mikael Granlund is one of them.

The center forward, who really revived his career in San Jose, finished last season in Dallas. And after 60- and 66-point seasons, it’s a safe bet that he’s going to be a player to watch. Especially in a market where everyone is looking for center players.

And of course, the Habs are no exception, as the club is looking for a second center to play with Ivan Demidov. And in his Sportsnet piece of the day, Eric Engels noted that, in his opinion, the Habs “probably hold Granlund in very high regard”.

He’d be a great solution on a temporary basis.

That said, Engels isn’t necessarily convinced that the Habs will be able to lure him to the city. The market is very advantageous for center players, and even at 33, Granlund is likely to be able to secure a long-term contract (Brad Marchand’s word).

The Habs, on the other hand, would probably like him more for the short term, until they can find a more permanent solution. A bit like Jonathan Marchessault last summer, basically.

If the Canadiens want to be active tomorrow, they may have to make do with depth players. Engels is targeting guys like Connor Brown and Tanner Jeannot, who could help fill the void left by Emil Heineman (and, if he signs elsewhere, Joel Armia).

No, guys like Brown and Jeannot aren’t exactly the stuff of dreams… but after acquiring Noah Dobson (and Jordan Kyrou?), the Habs can rest easy tomorrow.


