The Canadiens have made a qualifying offer to Cayden Primeau

Xavier Simoneau did not receive a qualifying offer either and becomes an uncompensated free agent tomorrow. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 30, 2025
Five players received qualifying offers from the Canadiens
Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/5aDECJDNXM – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 30, 2025
Overtime
– Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) June 30, 2025
Steven Lorentz signs a three-year extension with the #leafs carrying a $1.35M AAV.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2025
Andrei Kuzmenko signs a one-year extension with #LAKings worth $4.3M.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2025
Leevi Meriläinen signs a one-year extension with #sens worth $1.05M.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2025
I think Christian Dvorak is a sneaky free agent signing that could have a huge return! Two way defensive minded center who had a healthy year this year. Great team guy as well
– jason demers (@jasondemers5) June 30, 2025