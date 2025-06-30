Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

The Canadiens have made a qualifying offer to Cayden Primeau
Félix Forget
The Canadiens have made a qualifying offer to Cayden Primeau
Credit: Getty Images
The deadline for teams to submit qualifying offers to players was 5 p.m. today. Remember, for those less familiar with all this, that a qualifying offer still allows a player to sign with another team, but the original team can decide to match the offer or get picks (depending on the amount) if it happens.

This is the concept of restricted free agents, and it applies to players who have not yet reached full autonomy.

At the Habs, we learned during the day that Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had not received a qualifying offer. Then, early in the evening, we learned that Xavier Simoneau had suffered the same fate.

That said, the most interesting case in Montreal was that of Cayden Primeau. The goaltender never established himself in Montreal, but he did a good job in Laval before a difficult playoff run. So we wondered what the Habs were going to do with the goalie, who will be 26 at the start of next season.

In the end, the Habs decided to make him a qualifying offer. He is one of five players to receive a qualifying offer.

More details to come…


Overtime

– Matthew Tkachuk looks happy to see Brad Marchand back in Florida.

– Three more years in Toronto for Steven Lorentz.

– Andrei Kuzmenko remains in Los Angeles.

– Leevi Meriläinen signs one-year contract in Ottawa.

– Jason Demers, who played with Christian Dvorak in Arizona, thinks he could be a steal on the market tomorrow.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content