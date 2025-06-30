The Canadiens are copying the Panthers’ model

This is the most high-end talent the Canadiens have had in decades. Here is where I ranked notable players in their draft years in Recrutes Draft Guide since it was launched in 2017: Slaf 1

Laine 1

Demidov 2

Dach 5

Reinbacher 6

Dobson 6

Suzuki 9

Guhle 11

Caufield 12

Newhook 16.. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 30, 2025

Patrik Laine (Winnipeg)

Nick Suzuki (Vegas)

Cole Caufield

Juraj Slafkovsky

Kirby Dach (Chicago)

Alex Newhook (Denver)

Ivan Demidov

Noah Dobson (New York)

Kaiden Guhle

Mike Matheson (Florida)

He has once again rewritten history. https://t.co/Eh9XRBvmeh – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 30, 2025

The team will look very different in 2025-2026 and the chemistry will have to be recreated. @PatLaprade https://t.co/QKadLsXev8 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 30, 2025

Predators announce they’re also retaining 50 percent of Sissons’ $2.857M AAV for next season (last year of his deal).

If Vegas wins two playoff rounds next year, the 3rd RD pick becomes a 2nd Rd pick https://t.co/mLfZoW6VSB – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025

THE CANMORE KID The #Oilers have re-signed forward Noah Philp to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $775,000. pic.twitter.com/kjk3jpen2E – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 30, 2025

#CBJ are pending UFA Ivan Provorov resumed negotiations over the weekend, with talks going late into the day/night on Sunday. Dante Fabbro signed a four-year, $16.5 million extension on Sunday. If they get Provorov signed, the top four from last season would remain unchanged. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) June 30, 2025

The Florida Panthers are currently the model to follow in the NHL.The club, which has played in the last three Stanley Cup finals and won the two most recent editions, relies on talented players and heavyweights.It’s not a bad recipe.And when you look at it, the Canadiens think the Florida model is a good one. And why is that? Because nine of the 10 players added to the organization this weekend are taller than 6’1. We’re talking about Noah Dobson and eight of the nine prospects drafted.This is a good thing, because we saw in the playoffs just how small the Habs were. It won’t happen overnight, but there’s a real desire to get bigger in Montreal.But let’s not forget talent. After all, it’s all well and good to have big guys, but if you look at the Panthers’ roster over the past few years, there are first-round picks to be had.And that’s (increasingly) the case with the Habs.In reality, the Canadiens have a huge number of first-round picks in their organization. In fact, if nothing changes, there are 10 first-round picks guaranteed to start the year in town.And that would have been 11 if Joel Armia wasn’t a free agent…Also in the organization are Logan Mailloux, Filip Mesar (for what it’s worth) and Michael Hage. That’s a lot of talent for the many first-round picks all over the organization.Good: that’s what it takes. #UpsideAnd even if they aren’t official first-round picks, Lane Hutson, Alexander Zharovsky and Jacob Fowler, if you put them in perspective for a goalie, are also very talented players.The Canadiens are positioning themselves for the future. All that remains now is to find a Matthew Tkachuk…– A machine.– Definitely.– Full details of the Nicolas Hague transaction.– Of note.– To be continued…