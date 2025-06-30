The Canadiens are copying the Panthers’ model

This is the most high-end talent the Canadiens have had in decades. Here is where I ranked notable players in their draft years in Recrutes Draft Guide since it was launched in 2017:
Slaf 1
Laine 1
Demidov 2
Dach 5
Reinbacher 6
Dobson 6
Suzuki 9
Guhle 11
Caufield 12
Newhook 16..
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) June 30, 2025
- Patrik Laine (Winnipeg)
- Nick Suzuki (Vegas)
- Cole Caufield
- Juraj Slafkovsky
- Kirby Dach (Chicago)
- Alex Newhook (Denver)
- Ivan Demidov
- Noah Dobson (New York)
- Kaiden Guhle
- Mike Matheson (Florida)
overtime
He has once again rewritten history. https://t.co/Eh9XRBvmeh
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 30, 2025
The team will look very different in 2025-2026 and the chemistry will have to be recreated. @PatLaprade https://t.co/QKadLsXev8
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 30, 2025
Predators announce they’re also retaining 50 percent of Sissons’ $2.857M AAV for next season (last year of his deal).
If Vegas wins two playoff rounds next year, the 3rd RD pick becomes a 2nd Rd pick https://t.co/mLfZoW6VSB
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025
THE CANMORE KID
The #Oilers have re-signed forward Noah Philp to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $775,000. pic.twitter.com/kjk3jpen2E – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 30, 2025
#CBJ are pending UFA Ivan Provorov resumed negotiations over the weekend, with talks going late into the day/night on Sunday.
Dante Fabbro signed a four-year, $16.5 million extension on Sunday. If they get Provorov signed, the top four from last season would remain unchanged. – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) June 30, 2025