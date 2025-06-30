Skip to content
The Canadiens are copying the Panthers’ model
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
The Florida Panthers are currently the model to follow in the NHL.

The club, which has played in the last three Stanley Cup finals and won the two most recent editions, relies on talented players and heavyweights.

It’s not a bad recipe.

And when you look at it, the Canadiens think the Florida model is a good one. And why is that? Because nine of the 10 players added to the organization this weekend are taller than 6’1. We’re talking about Noah Dobson and eight of the nine prospects drafted.

This is a good thing, because we saw in the playoffs just how small the Habs were. It won’t happen overnight, but there’s a real desire to get bigger in Montreal.

But let’s not forget talent. After all, it’s all well and good to have big guys, but if you look at the Panthers’ roster over the past few years, there are first-round picks to be had.

And that’s (increasingly) the case with the Habs.

In reality, the Canadiens have a huge number of first-round picks in their organization. In fact, if nothing changes, there are 10 first-round picks guaranteed to start the year in town.

And that would have been 11 if Joel Armia wasn’t a free agent…

  • Patrik Laine (Winnipeg)
  • Nick Suzuki (Vegas)
  • Cole Caufield
  • Juraj Slafkovsky
  • Kirby Dach (Chicago)
  • Alex Newhook (Denver)
  • Ivan Demidov
  • Noah Dobson (New York)
  • Kaiden Guhle
  • Mike Matheson (Florida)
Also in the organization are Logan Mailloux, Filip Mesar (for what it’s worth) and Michael Hage. That’s a lot of talent for the many first-round picks all over the organization.

Good: that’s what it takes. #Upside

And even if they aren’t official first-round picks, Lane Hutson, Alexander Zharovsky and Jacob Fowler, if you put them in perspective for a goalie, are also very talented players.

The Canadiens are positioning themselves for the future. All that remains now is to find a Matthew Tkachuk…


