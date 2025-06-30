Rafaël Harvey-Pinard: The Canadiens would not have made him a qualifying offer

It’s been a tough season for Rafaël Harvey-Pinard.

He came back from a major injury, played only 40 games with the Rocket… and didn’t break anything in the AHL.

The forward scored five goals and 19 points for Laval.Today, we learned that his stay with the Canadiens is over.

According to Marc Antoine Godin, the Habs have not made him a qualifying offer… which means that as of tomorrow, Harvey-Pinard will be as free as a bird.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has reportedly not received a qualifying offer from the Canadiens – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) June 30, 2025

He can sign a contract with any team he wants.

I expect there will still be interest in him – especially in the AHL.

Harvey-Pinard showed in 2022-2023 that he was capable of producing in the NHL (14 goals in 34 games), and his style of play may allow him to agree with a team on the terms of a two-part contract.

Of course, he would have liked to stay in Montreal, because we know he loves playing here. But that’s part of the game…

Maybe there’s a logical candidate to replace him right now.

Because according to reports… the Flyers haven’t submitted a qualifying offer to Jakob Pelletier either.

Pelletier in Laval to replace Harvey-Pinard and Alex Barré-Boulet (who is also leaving)… wouldn’t that make sense?

Told the #Flyers did not qualify Jakob Pelletier.@DailyFaceoff – Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) June 30, 2025

At the same time, Pelletier was available for waivers at some point last season and the Habs decided to pass.

That said, it’s with the losses at the Rocket that the idea of bringing him back to Quebec makes sense: we know that in Laval, management likes to bet on Québécois.

Pelletier comes from the province, he’s determined to make his mark in the National League… and even if he still has things to prove, he’s not the oldest at 24 either.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Canadiens / Rocket decide to offer him a contract.

Overtime

– Really?

Also: At development camp today, 2024 first-round pick Dean Letourneau revealed he played first half of 2024-25 season at BC with a broken hand. Got it fixed around Christmas. – Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) June 30, 2025

– Wow.

The NHL ROBBED us of Caleb Desnoyers’ INSANE walkout song when he was picked by @utahmammoth pic.twitter.com/l230CXWvcI – HFTV (@HFTVSports) June 30, 2025

– Beautiful moment.