No Canadiens veterans at Patrik Laine’s wedding
Maxime Truman
While we were all glued to our screens to follow the draft, the 1001 trade rumors, the arrival of Noah Dobson and the speculation leading up to the opening of the free agent market (tomorrow at noon), our phones were pretty much all relaying something else over the weekend: photos of Patrik Laine’s wedding.

On Saturday evening, Patrik Laine and Jordan Leigh united their destinies on the American East Coast.

We know that two Canadiens players were present, as they shared photos of the event: Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobès. Demidov was accompanied by his wife.

At first glance, I thought: cool, Patrik Laine has invited young Habs rookies to his wedding. He’s a real leader. Especially since he’s only known Demidov for two or three months..

Yesterday, a popular columnist on BPM Sports texted me this, while I was on a golf course in Lanaudière:

“Two rookies at Laine’s wedding and no one else from the club? […] If it was just Dobès and Demidov, that says a lot. And if the others don’t share that they’re there, that says a lot too…”

I spied several images – including the one of the guest list – and you don’t see any other Habs players. Nor any coaches or members of the organization.

Adam Boqvist, Adam Fantilli, Ivan Provorov, Roope Hintz and Aleksander Barkov were present, however.

So there were a few of Laine’s former teammates in Columbus, even after Laine’s harsh words – and the Blue Jackets players’ disgraceful gestures on the ice – last winter.

Where were the Habs players?

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson attended their former teammate Joel Edmundson’s wedding in Scotland. The wedding had been planned for a long time, and the guys have known Edmundson a lot longer than they’ve known Laine.

Since Edmundson attended Jake Evans’ wedding last summer, there’s reason to believe that Evans has also been in Scotland in recent days.

But where were Mike Matheson, Samuel Montembeault, Brendan Gallagher, Lane Hutson, Joel Armia (a Finn like Laine), Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach, Juraj Slafkovsky, Alexandre Carrier, Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble and company?

Gallagher was in British Columbia..

Struble seemed to be on vacation somewhere, if his Instagram account is anything to go by..

As for the others, no cr*** idea.

Did Patrik Laine invite more teammates? If so, did they respond “thanks, but no thanks”?

I don’t know the whole story, but honestly, seeing so few of Laine’s teammates at his wedding leaves me skeptical. Especially since there are 1,001 rumours of a separation between Laine and the Canadiens… and only one of a desire to extend the association between the two parties.

As we all know, Laine is an outsider who’s more in his own bubble than with the group, in the dressing room. That’s his personality. That’s the way he is.

But to see so few Montreal players at his wedding (not far from Montreal), that’s something, isn’t it?


Extension

Speaking of weddings, Noah Dobson is getting married today, while Samuel Montembeault and Nick Suzuki will do the same over the summer. I’m pretty sure there will be more Habs players at Sam and Nick’s wedding..

