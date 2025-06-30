Nicolas Hague traded to Predators: signs four-year contract in Nashville

Hague has signed an extension with the Predators. 4 years at $5.5 mil per. https://t.co/WqN4ydOzr7
– Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 30, 2025
That is… a big bet on Hague.
Maybe he can do more in an expanded role outside of Vegas and be a late bloomer like one of his comps, Walman. But maybe there’s also a reason he was 3rd pair there. Having Sustr, Harpur, Pateryn with high similarity scores is concerning! pic.twitter.com/cp7Agb81WY – Shayna (@shaynagoldman_) June 30, 2025
James Mirtle: Re Maple Leafs trade options: “Would it be worth checking in with Nashville on Steven Stamkos or Jonathan Marchessault”? – The Athletic
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 30, 2025
Morgan Geekie has officially signed a $33 million extension for six years with the Boston Bruins, per @reporterchris. pic.twitter.com/zLgliVYs1W
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 30, 2025
Dreger on TSN talking Marchand: “There’s a long shot possibility, I describe it as a long shot, but it is a possibility that he could return to Boston…You could certainly envision Brad Marchand morphing into a coaching or management role with the Boston Bruins down the line”
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 30, 2025