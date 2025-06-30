Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Nicolas Hague traded to Predators: signs four-year contract in Nashville
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Nicolas Hague traded to Predators: signs four-year contract in Nashville
Credit: Getty Images
A few weeks ago, the Canadiens were known to have stuck their noses into the Nicolas Hague file.

The Golden Knights were potentially looking to trade the defenseman because of the salary he would command. In recent years, he earned $2.3 million per season.

Funny, though, since Noah Dobson was traded to the Canadiens, Hague’s name hasn’t been bandied about in Montreal. I wonder why?

Well, the Knights have finally reached an agreement to trade the man who will be a restricted free agent tomorrow. He was traded to the Nashville Predators.

Jérémy Lauzon and Colton Sissons are headed for Vegas.

The Preds wasted no time, as their new defenseman has already signed a new four-year contract, valued at $5.5m, to spend the next few years in Tennessee.

Noah Dobson at $9.5M or Nicolas Hague at $5.5M?

I know it’s unfair to compare years of autonomy and years of control, but I’d rather have Kaiden Guhle at $5.55M than Nicolas Hague at $5.5M per year, for example.

But the fact that the cap is going up and that the former Knights was approaching full autonomy changes the game.

So that (to me, at least) sends the Preds the message that we don’t want to give up, and that the 2024-2025 season was just a blip along the way.

I don’t see Jonathan Marchessault or Steven Stamkos heading to Toronto, for example.


overtime

– Morgan Geekie: $33M to Boston.

– New York Mets: it’s more than bad. [MLB Passion]

– Brad Marchand: Boston’s name refuses to die on the record.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content