Michael Pezzetta: look out for the Maple Leafs tomorrow (among several clubs)
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
I don’t expect to see Michael Pezzetta back in Montreal in 2025-2026.

Pezz had a very, very small role this season and warmed the bench more than anything else. He no longer belongs in the city and deserves the chance to get a fresh start.

And that goes for any league.

But now, according to Pierre LeBrun, we shouldn’t be surprised to see “several teams” interested in the services of someone who can bring strength to a lineup.

I’m not completely surprised… if the price is low and the possibility of going to the AHL exists.

But the tipster did name one team that should be interested in his services tomorrow: the Toronto Maple Leafs. They’re a team to watch, in fact.

So we’ll be keeping an eye on them. We’ll be watching them mostly for Mitch Marner and the Vegas situation, but still.

It’s important to remember that Pezz is from Ontario and that the Maple Leafs are Montreal’s enemies. If he’s playing there, he’ll surely be fully motivated when he faces the Canadiens.

And that’s only natural.

Let’s not forget, though, that Pezzetta hasn’t scored a point this year, hasn’t played in the playoffs and isn’t the biggest – for a guy who plays his part. But in a dressing room, for the guys, he’s an asset because he’s got a good attitude.

Finally, still in Toronto, the Steven Lorentz file is one to watch.


