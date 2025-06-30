Michael Pezzetta: look out for the Maple Leafs tomorrow (among several clubs)

Wouldn’t surprise me if the Maple Leafs are among the teams who show interest in Michael Pezzetta when the market opens Tuesday – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025

With the free-agent market due to open in a little more than 24 hours, the Maple Leafs are exploring whether they can get something done with pending UFA Steven Lorentz to keep him in Toronto. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2025

News: Expect @TheAHL back in Hamilton in 2026-27. Deal isn’t completed yet but discussions have centered on Bridgeport moving to Hamilton, Ontario after this upcoming season to play in a completely overhauled TD Coliseum after a $300 million renovation. pic.twitter.com/7tHJM986jk – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2025

Evgeny Kuznetsov is making an NHL comeback and @DariaTuboltseva reports that he has 10 NHL teams that have shown interest in him so far. With centers few and far between on the free agent market, Kuznetsov isn’t willing to accept a try-out. https://t.co/xhvMWvyO1F – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 30, 2025

LA Kings waiting to hear back from Gavrikov camp led by agent Pat Brisson regarding their last offer. Both sides expected to chat again today, either way, with the clock ticking. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025

Looks like defenseman Noah Juulsen will test free agency on July 1st.#Canucks – Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 30, 2025

Dallas Stars and Mikael Granlund’s reps led by Todd Diamond/Mark Gandler slated to chat again today. Mutual interest in getting something done but Stars likely have to move money to make it work. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025

I don’t expect to see Michael Pezzetta back in Montreal in 2025-2026.Pezz had a very, very small role this season and warmed the bench more than anything else. He no longer belongs in the city and deserves the chance to get a fresh start.And that goes for any league.But now, according to Pierre LeBrun, we shouldn’t be surprised to see “several teams” interested in the services of someone who can bring strength to a lineup.I’m not completely surprised… if the price is low and the possibility of going to the AHL exists.But the tipster did name one team that should be interested in his services tomorrow: the Toronto Maple Leafs. They’re a team to watch, in fact.So we’ll be keeping an eye on them. We’ll be watching them mostly for Mitch Marner and the Vegas situation, but still.It’s important to remember that Pezz is from Ontario and that the Maple Leafs are Montreal’s enemies. If he’s playing there, he’ll surely be fully motivated when he faces the Canadiens.And that’s only natural.Let’s not forget, though, that Pezzetta hasn’t scored a point this year, hasn’t played in the playoffs and isn’t the biggest – for a guy who plays his part. But in a dressing room, for the guys, he’s an asset because he’s got a good attitude.Finally, still in Toronto, the Steven Lorentz file is one to watch.– The AHL in Hamilton in 2026-2027?– To watch.– What will he do?– Really?– A name to keep in mind.