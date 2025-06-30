Michael Pezzetta: look out for the Maple Leafs tomorrow (among several clubs)

Wouldn’t surprise me if the Maple Leafs are among the teams who show interest in Michael Pezzetta when the market opens Tuesday
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025
With the free-agent market due to open in a little more than 24 hours, the Maple Leafs are exploring whether they can get something done with pending UFA Steven Lorentz to keep him in Toronto.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2025
News: Expect @TheAHL back in Hamilton in 2026-27.
Deal isn’t completed yet but discussions have centered on Bridgeport moving to Hamilton, Ontario after this upcoming season to play in a completely overhauled TD Coliseum after a $300 million renovation. pic.twitter.com/7tHJM986jk – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2025
Evgeny Kuznetsov is making an NHL comeback and @DariaTuboltseva reports that he has 10 NHL teams that have shown interest in him so far.
With centers few and far between on the free agent market, Kuznetsov isn’t willing to accept a try-out. https://t.co/xhvMWvyO1F – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 30, 2025
LA Kings waiting to hear back from Gavrikov camp led by agent Pat Brisson regarding their last offer. Both sides expected to chat again today, either way, with the clock ticking.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025
Looks like defenseman Noah Juulsen will test free agency on July 1st.#Canucks
– Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 30, 2025
Dallas Stars and Mikael Granlund’s reps led by Todd Diamond/Mark Gandler slated to chat again today. Mutual interest in getting something done but Stars likely have to move money to make it work.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025