Jordan Kyrou with the Canadiens: “70% chance of it happening”

Regarding an off-season LTIR for Carey Price: this is an avenue the Habs have never been willing to explore in the past. If the organization takes this route, it must be certain that it will be able to trade Price in September. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) July 1, 2025

The #GoHabsGo could wake up on July 1 already having acquired a top-six winger in Jordan Kyrou and a top-pairing RD in Noah Dobson. The #NHLBruins did lock up Morgan Geekie to a fair contract for all sides, but it’s fair to say the Habs are trending up, and the Bruins? TBD – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) June 30, 2025

70/30 – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) June 30, 2025

We wish Cayden all the best! Thank you and best of luck, Cayden! pic.twitter.com/GhnbXFwD26 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2025

#RedWings re-sign Patrick Kane to a one-year deal at 3M – with 4M in bonuses as well – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 1, 2025

Dreger on TSN says Claude Giroux could have gotten a 2-yr deal north of $6M AAV on the open market. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 30, 2025

Vegas Golden Knights Provide Update on Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo #VegasBorn MORE: https://t.co/zaVm6JWy4O pic.twitter.com/JqUJ6b0rZf – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 1, 2025

As Kent Hughes said last year: watch for the summer of 2025.It’s already started in earnest for the Canadiens’ GM, who managed to acquire and sign Noah Dobson on a long-term basis. Already, this has improved the Canadiens.But has the GM finished? Probably not.He’ll no doubt be looking for depth tomorrow or in the next few days, but he’ll also be trying to hit another big one. This time, he’ll be aiming for the offensive top-6.Ah: he’ll also try to trade Carey Price before the start of next season.The big target right now is Jordan Kyrou, a friend of Nick Suzuki. The Canadiens are working hard to get him – and the Blues are trying to see if they can trade him before midnight, when his no-trade clause comes into effect.And according to Jimmy Murphy, who is often well-connected in the hockey world, it’s possible to believe that the Habs, who are really aggressive in going after him, will get their way.In a tweet, he mentioned that the Habs could wake up tomorrow having already acquired Kyrou and Dobson. And from there, a fan asked him what the odds were of Kyrou in Quebec.The journalist said 70/30… so 70% chance of seeing him in Montreal. That’s his hunch, at the very least.Kyrou is more of a winger, but he would greatly improve the Canadiens’ top-6. We don’t know what it might cost (would Mike Matheson be part of the deal?), but Kyrou is young and in his prime.He earns $8.125 million a year until 2031.– The Habs wish their former goalie the best of luck.– Patrick Kane stays in Detroit.– Indeed.– He left money on the table.– His health is clearly not optimal.