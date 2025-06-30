Skip to content
Jordan Kyrou with the Canadiens: “70% chance of it happening”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
As Kent Hughes said last year: watch for the summer of 2025.

It’s already started in earnest for the Canadiens’ GM, who managed to acquire and sign Noah Dobson on a long-term basis. Already, this has improved the Canadiens.

But has the GM finished? Probably not.

He’ll no doubt be looking for depth tomorrow or in the next few days, but he’ll also be trying to hit another big one. This time, he’ll be aiming for the offensive top-6.

Ah: he’ll also try to trade Carey Price before the start of next season.

The big target right now is Jordan Kyrou, a friend of Nick Suzuki. The Canadiens are working hard to get him – and the Blues are trying to see if they can trade him before midnight, when his no-trade clause comes into effect.

And according to Jimmy Murphy, who is often well-connected in the hockey world, it’s possible to believe that the Habs, who are really aggressive in going after him, will get their way.

In a tweet, he mentioned that the Habs could wake up tomorrow having already acquired Kyrou and Dobson. And from there, a fan asked him what the odds were of Kyrou in Quebec.

The journalist said 70/30… so 70% chance of seeing him in Montreal. That’s his hunch, at the very least.

Kyrou is more of a winger, but he would greatly improve the Canadiens’ top-6. We don’t know what it might cost (would Mike Matheson be part of the deal?), but Kyrou is young and in his prime.

He earns $8.125 million a year until 2031.


overtime

– The Habs wish their former goalie the best of luck.

– Patrick Kane stays in Detroit.

– Indeed.

– He left money on the table.

– His health is clearly not optimal.

