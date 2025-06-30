Jordan Kyrou: The Canadiens will have to give “a lot” if they want to acquire him

The Canadiens have their noses in the Jordan Kyrou pie.The Habs and Blues held talks over the weekend about a possible deal, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement in the end.And there may be a reason for that.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Kent Hughes is still interested in the Blues’ forward.

But… to get Kyrou out of St. Louis, the Canadiens will have to give “several pieces” in order to acquire him.

Is that what’s holding up a Habs/Blues deal right now?

The Blues aren’t rebuilding.

They’re not interested in picking up prospects for Kyrou because right now, in St. Louis, we want to win.

Which makes sense, because the Blues have good players and a good club on their hands.

The fact that Kyrou’s no-trade clause kicks in tomorrow also plays a role in all this, and perhaps it could encourage Doug Armstrong to be more generous in his demands too. We know that the Blues GM would like to acquire one or more players who can help the team right away, and this may also be where Kent Hughes says he’s reluctant to pull the trigger.

Because the Habs’ general manager doesn’t necessarily think it’s a good idea to part with one of his current core players in order to acquire a Kyrou-style forward.

You have to give to get… but Kent Hughes has said it many times: he’ll stick to his plan, and he won’t empty the club in desperation.

It’s not like the Noah Dobson situation, where Dobson had some leverage because of his contractual situation. Kyrou, on the other hand, already has a deal in the bag… and it’s only natural that the Blues want a big return for him.

It all depends on what the Blues are asking… but if the price is too high for Kent Hughes, we can forget about this project pretty quickly.

