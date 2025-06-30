Ivan Provorov’s huge contract: Mike Matheson’s value increased today

CBJ and pending UFA Ivan Provorov are finalizing a 7-year contract at $8.5M AAV per season
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025
In Overtime
On Marchand 6-year contract: Front-loaded with $1M in base salary each season and the rest in signing bonus. AAV is $5.25M.
NMC clause first four seasons and then two seasons with partial no trade. https://t.co/GswR0McgKV
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 30, 2025
Vegas Golden Knights lines with Mitch Marner:
Dorofeyev-Eichel-Marner
Barbashev-Hertl-Stone
Smith-Karlsson-Kolesar
Saad-Howden-Holtz
Theodore-Mcnabb
Hanifin-Whitecloud
Lauzon-Korczak
Hill
Schmid
2026 Cup Champs? pic.twitter.com/8fnBPXGNYu – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 30, 2025
Pierre LeBrun: All signs point to Corey Perry going to market – The Athletic
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 30, 2025