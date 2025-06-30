It’s done: Mitch Marner is traded to the Golden Knights

We’ve been waiting a while for this news.

And it’s just been confirmed.

Mitch Marner has been traded to the Golden Knights and arrives in Vegas with an eight-year contract. A new page has been turned in Toronto…

Marner signed to an 8 year deal with Leafs and traded to Vegas. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 30, 2025

The deal will pay him $12 million per season.

It’s a good contract for him… but also for the Golden Knights, who have officially acquired a very talented player who will be able to help the team in the long term.

Eichel and Marner on the powerplay… could be dangerous!

More details to come…