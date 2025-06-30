Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

It’s done: Mitch Marner is traded to the Golden Knights
Marc-Olivier Cook
It’s done: Mitch Marner is traded to the Golden Knights
Credit: Getty Images

We’ve been waiting a while for this news.

And it’s just been confirmed.

Mitch Marner has been traded to the Golden Knights and arrives in Vegas with an eight-year contract. A new page has been turned in Toronto…

The deal will pay him $12 million per season.

It’s a good contract for him… but also for the Golden Knights, who have officially acquired a very talented player who will be able to help the team in the long term.

Eichel and Marner on the powerplay… could be dangerous!

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content