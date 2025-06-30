Evander Kane was forward in Vancouver last weekend

Credit: Last Wednesday, June 25, Evander Kane was traded. The Oilers sent him to Vancouver in return for a 4th-round pick (2025) to free up salary on the block. For Kane, it was a homecoming, having grown up there and played for the Vancouver Giants in junior (WHL). But Kane’s homecoming didn’t turn out the way […]

Last Wednesday, June 25, Evander Kane was traded.The Oilers sent him to Vancouver in return for a 4th-round pick (2025) to free up salary on the block.For Kane, it was a homecoming, having grown up there and played for the Vancouver Giants in junior (WHL).

But Kane’s homecoming didn’t turn out the way he’d hoped.

And the reason is simple: the forward was attacked over the weekend and needed medical attention.

It must have been an emotional last week for the main man involved…

Evander Kane was jumped in Vancouver last night & he needed medical attention. He’s doing fine which is great to hear. A video of the incident will be released to show that Kane did nothing wrong. His friends were being held back. Kane was minding his own business & out of.. – 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast (@2MuttsHockeyPod) June 29, 2025

According to reports, the events took place in a bar.

Kane came to the defense of his friends… who were being mobbed by an intoxicated guy.

Video footage of the incident should also be released shortly.

All in all, it was an unfortunate situation for Kane. He was happy to return home, he was happy to join the Canucks in Vancouver… and just a few days after knowing he was going to be able to return to where his life began, he was forwarded by someone.

Must be… great. #OuPas

Having said that, let’s note that Kane wouldn’t have suffered any major injuries and that’s the good news in the end.

I imagine the Canucks’ management must have been a little stressed after hearing this news… and that’s normal too.

