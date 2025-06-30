Development camp: don’t expect to see Alexander Zharovsky

As we speak, it’s “highly unlikely” that Alexander Zharovsky will be able to attend the Habs’ development camp.
His clan’s efforts to obtain a visa have so far been unsuccessful.@TVASports – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 30, 2025
overtime
This is the last day for qualifying bids!
For the #CHs, here are the players who will have to qualify to retain their services: – Jakub Dobes
– Jayden Struble
– Rafael Harvey-Pinard
– Sean Farrell
– Xavier Simoneau
– William Trudeau
– Noel Hoefenmayer
– Gustav..
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) June 30, 2025
Ekblad set to hit the free agent market? https://t.co/VuUAyDQxMl
– The Fourth Period (@TFP) June 30, 2025
The #Letsgooilers are re-signing UFA F Kasperi Kapanen for 1 year $1.3M.
13P in 57 GP with EDM Rep’d by Markus Lehto @wassermanhockey https://t.co/NVDOrUzbHp – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 30, 2025
A line of signings
: https://t.co /IWS7vpOzGY pic.twitter.com/m4BR9Aq5OR – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 30, 2025