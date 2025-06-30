Development camp: don’t expect to see Alexander Zharovsky

Credit: Tomorrow, the eyes of the hockey world will be on the autonomy market. It’s only natural. But it’s also important to remember that the Canadiens will be holding their development camp. Some of the club’s prospects will be there from July 1 to 3 to skate a little. This is often an opportunity to see […]

As we speak, it’s “highly unlikely” that Alexander Zharovsky will be able to attend the Habs’ development camp. His clan’s efforts to obtain a visa have so far been unsuccessful.@TVASports – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 30, 2025

This is the last day for qualifying bids! For the #CHs, here are the players who will have to qualify to retain their services: – Jakub Dobes

– Jayden Struble

– Rafael Harvey-Pinard

– Sean Farrell

– Xavier Simoneau

– William Trudeau

– Noel Hoefenmayer

– Gustav.. – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) June 30, 2025

Ekblad set to hit the free agent market? https://t.co/VuUAyDQxMl – The Fourth Period (@TFP) June 30, 2025

The #Letsgooilers are re-signing UFA F Kasperi Kapanen for 1 year $1.3M. 13P in 57 GP with EDM Rep’d by Markus Lehto @wassermanhockey https://t.co/NVDOrUzbHp – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 30, 2025

Tomorrow, the eyes of the hockey world will be on the autonomy market. It's only natural.But it's also important to remember that the Canadiens will be holding their development camp. Some of the club's prospects will be there from July 1 to 3 to skate a little.This is often an opportunity to see prospects who have just been drafted a few days before.In the case of the Canadiens, we were naturally keeping an eye on Alexander Zharovsky, the club's second-round pick. He was the first prospect drafted by Montreal in 2025, and his talent is obvious.So, by necessity, we were monitoring his potential availability for the development camp, an event he wanted to attend.But unfortunately for him, for the Habs and for the fans, Zharovsky will probably not be able to show up in Quebec to participate in the small camp with the others. Even though he's been in Florida for a few days.Why not? Because, as Anthony Martineau mentioned on X, the Russian is not expected to have his visa in time.At the moment, Zharovsky is undoubtedly the prospect that most intrigues fans. More than Ivan Demidov? Yes… because of the novelty surrounding the Habs' new prospect.Seeing him at camp would have been nice, but that won't be the case.Remember that the young man has a valid contract in Russia for two more seasons. If nothing changes (who knows what can happen with a Russian prospect?), he's not expected to attend a real Canadiens practice camp until 2027.That's why this year's development camp was so important. But within a year, he should have his visa for the 2026 development camp, shouldn't he?