Cayden Primeau traded to Carolina
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images

Earlier this evening, the Canadiens submitted a qualifying offer to Cayden Primeau. As a result, the club retained the goaltender’s rights, possibly with a view to trading him.

And obviously, it didn’t take too long to find a buyer: the Habs have just traded Primeau to Carolina.

And in return, they get the grand prize of a seventh-round pick in 2026.

More details to come…

