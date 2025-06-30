Cayden Primeau traded to Carolina

Earlier this evening, the Canadiens submitted a qualifying offer to Cayden Primeau. As a result, the club retained the goaltender’s rights, possibly with a view to trading him.

And obviously, it didn’t take too long to find a buyer: the Habs have just traded Primeau to Carolina.

The Canadiens acquire the Carolina Hurricanes’ seventh-round pick in 2026 in return for the negotiating rights to goaltender Cayden Primeau. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/Q4ZiRFJtMa – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 30, 2025

And in return, they geta seventh-round pick in 2026.

