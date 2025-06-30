Carey Price’s contract: the Penguins are another logical team to take him on

I’ve reported SJ or Pittsburgh being prime Price destinations.https://t.co/Erf277GM6I – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 30, 2025

Friedman on NHL Network says Oilers offered Bouchard a 4-yr deal and an 8-yr deal, imagine what an 8-yr deal would have been? 11.5-11.6? Oilers just couldn’t do that. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 1, 2025

I could see the Canadiens trying to find a veteran G to split the task with Fowler in Laval. Delia? Hellberg? Petersen?

Good enough to be recalled in case of injury (so as not to rush Fowler), but at a point where he can accept a 50-50 in the AHL. No easy task! – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) July 1, 2025

Friedman on NHL Network says Ehlers could get 9-9.5 on the open market, but he could see Ehlers take a little less to sign with a winning organization, believes Carolina is the frontrunner for him. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 1, 2025