Canadiens development camp: five prospects to keep an eye on

Forwards invited to Canadiens development camp, which starts Tuesday at CN Sports Complex in Brossard. Players will hit ice for first time Wednesday morning. #Habs: pic.twitter.com/xWheDS2hc2
Defencemen invited to Canadiens development camp, which starts Tuesday at CN Sports Complex in Brossard. Players will hit ice for first time Wednesday morning. #Habs: pic.twitter.com/DqrKJnfest
Goalies invited to Canadiens development camp, which starts Tuesday at CN Sports Complex in Brossard. Players will hit ice for first time Wednesday morning. #Habs: pic.twitter.com/gOz39hGjC3
Saku and Aatos are in town
The Koivus are in town
#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/QKzRK4F9rV
A lot of us might be thrown off because he’s a small player, but he’s a talent well for sure keep an out! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/esptPq5hnk
Habs prospect Bogdan Konyushkov is already on the ice in Brossard ahead of development camp pic.twitter.com/Z0ys4jPeWv
