Bryan Rust interests the Canadiens (according to Arpon Basu)

The Canadiens have managed to improve in recent days.

The acquisition of Noah Dobson on defense is a game-changer, and by next year, the Habs will have one of the NHL’s best defensive brigades when you look at the lineup on paper.

But… we also know that the Habs would like to add a forward who can produce offensively. Will Kent Hughes be able to do it?

Seeing the Habs conclude a trade with the Blues doesn’t seem impossible… especially when Kyrou’s no-trade clause kicks in tomorrow.

But according to Arpon Basu, there’s another player in particular the Habs are interested in: Bryan Rust.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust is of interest to the Canadiens, as is St. Louis’ Jordan Kyrou, and surely others. One thing’s for sure: the Canadiens keep trying. – Arpon Basu

The journalist wrote about him in an article published on The Athletic website.

If Basu’s words are anything to go by, the Canadiens really haven’t finished their search.

And the name of Rust, a 33-year-old winger who can give it his all offensively, is still intriguing.

We’re talking about a 5’11, 198-pound right-hander who plays big.

Bryan Rust likes to get into the corner, he sticks his nose in traffic to create scoring chances and he’s capable of putting it in. He’s been producing at a very respectable rate for several years now, and well surrounded, he can be dangerous offensively.

Oh, and he also has two Stanley Cup rings. So he knows how to win.

But even if he plays big, it may be his size that’s the problem… because the Canadiens would like (and need) to get bigger to avoid the kind of shuffling we’ve seen in recent series.

He’s not the shortest at 5’11, but he’s not the tallest either…

All in all, adding some offensive punch to Martin St-Louis’ line-up makes sense, because you have to score goals to win in the National League.

But you have to wonder if Rust’s profile is really what Montreal needs to fill that need.

