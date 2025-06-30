Brad Marchand: Let’s keep an eye on the Mammoth

Credit: With his playoff performances, Brad Marchand reminded all NHL clubs that he can still be an important part of a team that wants to win the Stanley Cup. The timing was perfect… since he’s out of contract for next season. And according to Darren Dreger, there are three clubs in particular that have shown great […]

Credit to @utahmammoth for what appears to be an aggressive approach this offseason. If Brad Marchand hits the open market tomorrow, look for Utah, Boston and Toronto to among those with strong interest. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 30, 2025

I can confirm that Sean Farrell has received his qualifying offer from the #Habs. @TVASports – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 30, 2025

“I’m preparing myself physically and mentally this summer to give myself the best chance to perform. I want to show what I can do.” Emil Heineman is excited for his new opportunity with the Islanders, writes @hockeysverige‘s @skrivsmedjan: https://t.co/ykLEknh6Bs – Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) June 30, 2025

Per @reporterchris and @PierreVLeBrun, paper moves will be eliminated. If a player is loaned to the AHL, they will have to report every single time and they will also have to play 1 AHL game before his NHL club can recalled him. – Jean-Francois C. (@MtlfanSakic) June 29, 2025

Noah Dobson going from NYI coach Patrick Roy to Habs coach Marty St. Louis pic.twitter.com/XzRGyc1tT1 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 30, 2025

Sources say #Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko are closing in on a contract extension that will keep him in Vancouver. Demko is eligible to sign an extension as soon as tomorrow and it sounds like that will indeed happen. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2025

With his playoff performances, Brad Marchand reminded all NHL clubs that he can still be an important part of a team that wants to win the Stanley Cup.The timing was perfect… since he’s out of contract for next season.And according to Darren Dreger, there are three clubs in particular that have shown great interest. One of them may surprise you…In a tweet, Dreger talks about the Leafs and Bruins being interested in the veteran.In Toronto, the addition of a player like him could prove interesting… and in Boston, we know that the Bruins organization likes him (still) a lot.But the journalist also says that we’ll have to keep an eye on the Utah Mammoth in the race to obtain Marchand.The Mammoth wants to add a top-6 caliber player – even after acquiring JJ Peterka – and Marchand has what it takes to fill a hole like that.I’d be surprised to see Marchand sign a contract with the Mammoth, though.At 37, he could be looking for a team with a real chance of going all the way before he retires… and even if the Mammoth have some good players on paper, there’s still work to be done before they think about lifting the precious trophy.But on the other hand, if the Mammoth comes in with a big offer (the club has $15m to manoeuvre), maybe it can entice the veteran to sign there.This is his last chance to sign a big contract, and if he wants to make as much money as possible with a club that still has a good roster, it could make sense in a way too.All this to say, then, that we’ll have to keep an eye on the Mammoth tomorrow, as the free agent market opens at noon.And I can’t wait to see which other teams decide to invite themselves into the Marchand derby.Good deal.– He’s ready to move on.– Still, a big change.– Now that’s funny.– Stability in Vancouver.