Brad Marchand: Let’s keep an eye on the Mammoth

Credit to @utahmammoth for what appears to be an aggressive approach this offseason. If Brad Marchand hits the open market tomorrow, look for Utah, Boston and Toronto to among those with strong interest.
– Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 30, 2025
overtime
I can confirm that Sean Farrell has received his qualifying offer from the #Habs. @TVASports
– Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 30, 2025
“I’m preparing myself physically and mentally this summer to give myself the best chance to perform. I want to show what I can do.”
Emil Heineman is excited for his new opportunity with the Islanders, writes @hockeysverige‘s @skrivsmedjan: https://t.co/ykLEknh6Bs – Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) June 30, 2025
Per @reporterchris and @PierreVLeBrun, paper moves will be eliminated. If a player is loaned to the AHL, they will have to report every single time and they will also have to play 1 AHL game before his NHL club can recalled him.
– Jean-Francois C. (@MtlfanSakic) June 29, 2025
Noah Dobson going from NYI coach Patrick Roy to Habs coach Marty St. Louis pic.twitter.com/XzRGyc1tT1
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 30, 2025
Sources say #Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko are closing in on a contract extension that will keep him in Vancouver.
Demko is eligible to sign an extension as soon as tomorrow and it sounds like that will indeed happen. – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 30, 2025