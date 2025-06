What’s left for tomorrow?The Florida Panthers have achieved the impossible: keeping Sam Bennett (eight years, $8M per year), Aaron Ekblad (eight years, $6.1M per year) and Brad Marchand in town. The three pieces of the 2025 Stanley Cup remain in town.Elliotte Friedman confirms that the little pest will take root in Sunrise on the terms of a – careful – six-year contract.He’ll earn $32M in total, or $5.33M per season. At 37, let’s say the contract was built around the total value of the deal, since I don’t see him playing until he’s 43. He can already think about renting a house on Robidas Island for his golden years… #LTIRDetails to come…