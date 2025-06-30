8 years at $6.25 per season: Alexander Romanov’s lucrative new contract

There was disappointment among some when the Canadiens traded Alexander Romanov in 2022.

The defenseman had quickly become a fan and crowd favorite in Montreal, and seeing him traded wasn’t expected.

Even though, in the end, the deal brought Kirby Dach to Montreal…

Romanov has become one of the most important pieces of the Islanders’ defense, and there have been rumors about his future on Long Island in recent weeks.

But, obviously… the Russian won’t be leaving the Isles organization because he’s just signed a big contract.

We’re talking about an eight-year deal that will pay him $6.25 million per season.

That’s more than Kaiden Guhle…

Deal is not done yet, but word is the #Isles are finalizing 8-year contract with D Alex Romanov, who is set to become an RFA tomorrow, worth approx $50M. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 30, 2025

If you asked me to choose between Guhle and Romanov, my answer would be easy.

But never mind, that’s not the point here.

Romanov has secured his future, and since he’s having fun on Long Island, he’s decided to sign a big deal there. Good for him… and good for the Islanders, who’ll have a quality defenseman on hand for the next few years.

I wonder how much the Noah Dobson deal has changed things within the organization…

I mentioned Kirby Dach at the start of this article, and it’s worth revisiting the subject. Because, in reality, you have to wonder whether the Canadiens would have been better off with Romanov than with a guy like Dach.

The forward struggled to establish himself as an impact player last season in Montreal, and we can’t yet speak of him as a regular top-6 player.

Romanov, on the other hand, is likely to play on the first pair in New York for a while…

We agree that the Habs’ current needs are different because Martin St-Louis’s line-up now includes several left-handed defensemen. But, still: if we take a step back… we realize that Romanov really could have become an important player in Montreal.

