2025-2026: the Canadiens are the only club currently above the salary cap

Christian Dvorak scores for the @CanadiensMTL off a great pass from Joel Armia!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/xpNnLHfnIA – NHL (@NHL) April 12, 2025
- Juraj Slafkovsky: $0.95M to $7.6M
- Jake Evans: $1.7M to $2.85M
- Noah Dobson: $4M to $9.5M
- Kaiden Guhle: $0.863M to $5.55M
Another friendly reminder. Teams can go over the salary cap by up to 10% during the offseason.
With a $95.5 million cap ceiling, that’s just over $105 million. Teams must be cap compliant by the start of the regular season however. – Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) June 25, 2025
HAVE A NIGHT, KYROU
Jordan Kyrou nets his first hat trick of the season as the @StLouisBlues win big on Saturday night! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS [image or embed] – NHL (Bot)(@notnhl.bsky.social) March 15, 2025 at 11:02 PM
overtime
Justin Carbonneau and his family opened the doors of their daily life in Los Angeles to me, until the field hockey player from Saint-Romuald became a first-round pick.
It goes like this:https://t.co/l650YLk6eD – Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 30, 2025
Sounds like the Bruins are closing in on a deal with goalie Michael DiPietro who would have had a lot of interest on July 1st.
– Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 30, 2025