Rumours about Jordan Kyrou in Montreal: “It’s real”

Credit: The Montreal Canadiens stole the show this NHL draft weekend. First, they acquired Noah Dobson, one of the NHL’s best right-handed defensemen, to fill that famous need. To do so, they traded their two first-round picks (16th and 17th overall) as well as Emil Heineman. With one of their two first-round picks, the Habs mentioned […]

The Montreal Canadiens stole the show this NHL draft weekend.

First, they acquired Noah Dobson, one of the NHL’s best right-handed defensemen, to fill that famous need.

To do so, they traded their two first-round picks (16th and 17th overall) as well as Emil Heineman.With one of their two first-round picks, the Habs mentioned that they would have chosen Alexander Zharovsky , who was ultimately selected 34th by the club.As they say: the Habs are in the car.

But there’s still a hole to fill in Montreal: a top-6 forward, ideally a center.

But there’s also the name of Jordan Kyrou, who has often been linked to the Habs in recent weeks, and the rumors are starting to gain momentum.

An NHL executive also linked the St. Louis Blues forward: “It’s real.”

With free agency set to open Tuesday, NHL execs say the trade market is about to heat up again. From Malkin to Knies, here’s who to watch: via @MurphysLaw74 https://t.co/oFrEERpkjT – RG (@TheRGMedia) June 29, 2025

In the article above, the same NHL executive also mentioned that there has been more than one conversation between the two teams regarding Kyrou.

The Blues’ #25 can play both center and wing, which could be very useful to the Habs.

It would obviously add punch to the top-6, but Kyrou is also very responsible defensively.

And by the time Michael Hage is ready to play on a second line, the Habs will have decided whether it’s better to play him at center or on the wing.

Kyrou would bring great stability and put everyone in the right chair, a bit like when Alexandre Carrier was acquired for Justin Barron.

Of course, it’s going to take a lot more than a guy like Barron to add a right-handed forward, but we know the Habs have everything they need to add a guy of Kyrou’s caliber.

David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy, Owen Beck, Oliver Kapanen are all elements that could attract the Blues in a deal.

Let’s see what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton have in store for us.

In Overtime

– Very good contract for the Blue Jackets, who will retain Fabbro’s services for another three years,

Dante Fabbro and the @BlueJacketsNHL have agreed on a 4 year extension. $4.125 aav. – Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 29, 2025

– That’s quite a beating.

At the CdM des clubs, PSG is ensuring Inter Miami’s presence in Montreal next Saturday with a thorough thrashing. Now it remains to be seen whether Lionel Messi will be in the game or whether he’ll enjoy a weekend off. #FIFACWC #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/PvfiW43CHp – Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) June 29, 2025

– Another story of betting in professional sports.