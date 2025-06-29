Patrik Laine’s wedding: Ivan Demidov and his girlfriend were present

Credit: While the interminable rounds 2 to 7 of the National Hockey League draft were taking place in Los Angeles at an absolutely excruciating pace, Patrik Laine was preparing for a very special moment. Last night, the Montreal Canadiens forward and his wife Jordan Leigh were officially married in Miami. On hand for the occasion were […]

While the interminable rounds 2 to 7 of the National Hockey League draft were taking place in Los Angeles at an absolutely excruciating pace, Patrik Laine was preparing for a very special moment.Last night, the Montreal Canadiens forward and his wife Jordan Leigh were officially married in Miami.On hand for the occasion were Ivan Demidov and his girlfriend, Ekaterina Yakovleva.

The young couple’s presence was seen via Instagram, while Demidov’s girlfriend captured several beautiful moments of the event via Instagram stories.

Ivan and his girlfriend at Laine’s wedding pic.twitter.com/otho1w7MYM – Mathieu (@GHGMath) June 29, 2025

In the following photo, Ivan Demidov and his girlfriend can be seen taking a selfie in a mirror.

It’s nice to see that Demidov, who’s only 19, and only just joined the Canadiens in Montreal, is already included in this kind of event.

It’s also cool to see that the Russian forward took the time to be present for an important moment in Patrik Laine’s life.

The two teammates have clearly already developed a certain bond over the few games they’ve played together, which is interesting for what’s to come, given that they’re very likely to play on the second line together.

Note that Jakub Dobes was also present for Laine’s wedding, while he also posted an Instagram story to show that he was on hand for the event.

Two young players from the organization thus took time out to celebrate a milestone event for Laine and his wife.

In closing, here are two videos from Laine’s wedding, featuring the Habs forward dancing with his spouse.

These videos were captured by Demidov’s girlfriend via her Instagram account.

– Wow.