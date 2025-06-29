Skip to content
NHL executive links Evgeni Malkin and the Canadiens
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
After the madness of the last few days, the Canadiens are now looking for help up front. In an ideal world, it would be a center forward, but it’s not impossible to think that a winger could come to town.

And in an ideal world, it would also be a player in his prime.

But if Kent Hughes can’t get his hands on a player in his twenties in a saturated market, he could look to the veterans to fill the position.

And that brings us to Evgeni Malkin.

Could the Penguins center, who will surely be in his last year with the Penguins in 2025-2026, be traded to bring some return to the Penguins?

If we’re talking about a Sidney Crosby deal, we could also do the same for the Russian.

According to Jimmy Murphy, who discussed the subject in a piece for RG media, one NHL executive sees added value in the idea of the Russian being traded to the Canadiens, the team that employs Ivan Demidov.

I mean, would a club like Montreal be interested in having him mentor Ivan Demidov?

Demidov, who grew up idolizing Malkin, could have a quality center by his side to help him take his first steps in the NHL. And Malkin would have a better chance of winning than in Pittsburgh.

Especially if he were to sign a one-year contract extension to stay until 2027.

Because Malkin has slowed down (50 points in 68 games this season for the man who will be 39 in a few weeks), he wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. If Kent Hughes can’t hit a home run in the next few days, this could be an idea.

Maybe Malkin won’t want anything to do with leaving, but it doesn’t hurt to try. No?


