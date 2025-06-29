Mitch Marner: the Golden Knights want to buy the Maple Leafs’ silence

Amid all the excitement of the second day of the NHL Entry Draft yesterday, a rumor with the effect of a bombshell resounded throughout the league.

We learned that the Vegas Golden Knights were working on a deal to acquire Mitch Marner’s rights, in order to sign him before the free agent market opens.

We knew that Vegas was interested in Marner, and that he would be a strong potential destination, but we hadn’t heard anything about a trade before July 1.

Yesterday, we also learned that Québécois forward Nicolas Roy would be part of the return package sent to Toronto.

Elliotte Friedman stated on the latest episode of his “32 Thoughts” podcast that the Maple Leafs will seek to report the Vegas Golden Knights for poaching, should Marner end up in Vegas.

The Leafs could therefore accuse the Golden Knights of talking to Marner about signing a contract BEFORE they had the right to do so.

And the best part of all is the link between this news and yesterday’s trade rumour.

The Golden Knights are reportedly looking to buy the Maple Leafs’ silence by sending them compensation in the form of Nicolas Roy.

Elliotte Friedman updated the Mitch Marner, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs situation this morning on “32 Thoughts”. This is why Friedge is the one of the best to ever do it. What an update. Like…wow. pic.twitter.com/AnGIbsKwTc – Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) June 29, 2025

It’s a crazy story that’s obviously still a rumor, but when it comes from Elliotte Friedman, you know it’s almost guaranteed to be true.

And knowing the history of the Golden Knights, plus the fact that Marner’s family has visited homes in Vegas, it’s really not hard to believe this story.

What we understand, then, is that the Golden Knights, without any concrete evidence at this point, would have contacted Mitch Marner about a contract offer before they could do so, starting July 1ᵉʳ.

Marner is still officially owned by the Leafs, so it’s illegal for any team other than the Leafs to discuss a potential contract with him.

But, that’s what Vegas would have potentially done regardless, and the Leafs would have realized it, hence their interest in denouncing and accusing the Knights.

And to save their own skin, and avoid consequences, Vegas would seek to buy the Leafs’ silence by obtaining Marner’s rights before July 1, to make the discussions and negotiations with Marner legal.

It’s crazy that a team is willing to pay a good support player like Nicolas Roy just to avoid the penalties and consequences of an illegal act.

It just goes to show once again how poorly Vegas manages its players on a human level.

We all remember how Marc-André Fleury was treated.

In short, this is an issue to be followed closely between now and Tuesday, as the full story is likely to come out.

Let’s also see if the Leafs could be penalized for threatening the Golden Knights in order to receive something in return for Marner.

So Toronto is basically blackmailing Vegas to get players back for Marner. Seems like something that should probably be illegal, but you’ve gotta give them points for creativity! https://t.co/CgzN9ZKRNR – HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) June 29, 2025

Overtime

– A recap of the last two days with the Canadiens.

2025 NHL Draft Recap – Montreal Canadiens Edition TRADE BOMBS FIRST: June 27:

Habs land Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders in a blockbuster deal: IN: D Noah Dobson (8-year extension signed through 2032-33) 8 years 9.5M AAV OUT: 2025 1st-round picks #16 & #17 + F… pic.twitter.com/nFXCVWtHTu – HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) June 29, 2025

– Incredible.

Drafted this guy one year ago today Drafted this guy one year ago today

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Lzh0zCRFtn – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 29, 2025

– For those interested.