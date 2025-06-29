Mitch Marner: in case of raiding, his contract could be terminated

It’s possible, but the threat is no less real.

Reminder of potential penalties for tampering as a report from @FriedgeHNIC comes out of #Leafs possibly filing for tampering against #VegasBorn if VGK signs Mitch Marner on July 1st. Friedman this A.M. – “GMs think the NHL is ITCHING to make an example out of someone.” pic.twitter.com/KRoSInlDnQ – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 29, 2025

The consequences of tampering, i.e. contacting a player before his autonomy, can be very serious, both for a team and for the player in question.As we all know, the NHL is starting to get fed up with this practice, with a number of questionable signings last year. However, to date, the League has never imposed full consequences on a team for poaching, but it may well be tempted to make an example of the Vegas club.

For now, the Maple Leafs have no concrete proof that Vegas has raided, but the organization clearly doesn’t like to see their forward’s name associated with signing rumors in the city of gambling.

In an extreme case, the National League could even terminate Marner’s contract, in addition to suspending him.

Penalties could also be severe for the Knights, as in addition to fines, they could even lose draft picks.We know that, in the past, the NHL has rarely applied the rules in their most severe form, and the penalties, which are generally lenient, seem more like a slap on the wrist to management, but if it decides to really make an example of them, it could cost Vegas dearly.

On the other hand, it wouldn’t be the first risky bet in the capital of vice.

“Dobson had a horrible season last year.” 12th best points-per-game average among right-handed defensemen. On a team where the top scorer scored 57 points. I can live with a bad season like that. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) June 29, 2025

Oilers will negotiate when he’s ready https://t.co/wpQrhiEm3g – TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 29, 2025

Caleb Desnoyers flew to Salt Lake before the draft and had dinner at Bill Armstrong’s place. Some scouts were there too, I’m told, but there is an interesting level of warmth here.

So when the Mammoth GM told Desnoyers “you were our guy all along”, he’s not pandering. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) June 29, 2025

You’re gonna want to see Oneil Cruz’s second dinger of the day pic.twitter.com/3nwMBKlxIc – MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2025

LeBron James to play 23rd season in the NBA https://t.co/Gx2BpnubkZ – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) June 29, 2025

