Mike Matheson file: Edmonton Oilers show interest

With the acquisition of Noah Dobson, the Canadiens have a very fine defensive brigade for the upcoming campaign.The Habs will have a number of options for defensive combinations, which represents a very nice problem for the future.

However, it’s worth noting that this beautiful problem of having several solid defenders and other young defenders on the rise could lead to at least one more transaction between now and the start of the 2025-2026 season.

Indeed, when you look at the Habs’ defensive brigade since the acquisition of Noah Dobson, you realize that veteran Mike Matheson becomes subject to a trade.

Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle are the Habs’ first two left-handed defensemen, while Noah Dobson and Alexandre Carrier are the club’s first two right-handers.

Before the addition of Dobson, Matheson was an ideal option to fill in on the right side, as he often did last season, especially with Lane Hutson, but now the Québécois seems to be stuck on a third pair.

And let’s just say it’s not an ideal position for a veteran who has been used extensively by Martin St-Louis over the past two seasons.

So, with Matheson somewhat surplus to requirements, he becomes a very interesting option for a trade, given his value.

And to that end, well, the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly interested in the Québécois defenseman.

Indeed, as Marco D’Amico reports in his latest article for RG Media, the Oilers want to improve their defense, and they value Mike Matheson’s style of defense.

The Oilers really like Matheson’s mobility and agility, qualities they feel are important in a defenseman to complement the offensive play of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

There’s clearly a connection between Matheson and the Oilers, so it’s easy to see why Edmonton is interested in the Habs’ number 8.

However, there’s nothing imminent in Matheson’s case.

The Habs aren’t looking to trade him right now, and Kent Hughes might be tempted to wait until the market for defensemen shrinks, and several teams call the Habs after missing out on the free agent market.

Teams looking to improve their defense and unable to sign Vladislav Gavrikov or Ivan Provorov, for example, could very well be interested in Mike Matheson.And if there is a market for Matheson, there will be an overbid, allowing Kent Hughes to get as much as possible for his defenseman.We know that Hughes always has a price for his players, and that he almost never deviates from it. It would therefore be surprising if Hughes let Matheson go at the first offer.

In short, this is an issue we’ll have to keep a close eye on between now and the start of the season, because the acquisition of Dobson is clearly a game-changer for the Habs defence.

Right now, here’s what it could look like, if we make sure to respect each defender’s natural position.

Hutson – Carrier

Guhle – Dobson

Matheson/Xhekaj – Struble

And that’s without mentioning Logan Mailloux, David Reinbacher and even Adam Engstrom, all of whom will be looking to make their mark in Montreal.

It will be interesting to see what the Habs do with Matheson.

– To be continued.

