Jordan Kyrou file: the Canadiens would have competition
Raphael Simard
Credit: Getty Images
The draft weekend is over.

Now it’s time for the free agent period. For the Canadiens, who are a buyer, it looks like there will be some changes. Will it be via a signing or a trade?

I have more faith in the second option, as Jordan Kyrou (who is not a free agent) is closely linked to the team. It’s worth mentioning that Montreal isn’t the only team in the derby.

According to Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts), the Seattle Kraken may also be interested.

And as Marco D’Amico says, the newest expansion club has more assets to move with Bill Armstrong.

In 2026 and 2027, the Kraken has four first-round picks. The club also has quality prospects who could serve as trade chips. Since the off-season, Ron Francis’ club has been keen to improve. It has already acquired Mason Marchment and Frederick Gaudreau. These are two quality players in an NHL line-up.

In any case, the Kyrou derby should be interesting, and a trade could be concluded very soon. A no-trade clause will be in effect as of Tuesday (July 1) in the Blues’ forward’s contract.

St. Louis would like to trade him before it’s too late. The Blues believe they’ve drafted enough wingers who could play a similar role.

Could Montreal conclude a second major transaction in a matter of days?


