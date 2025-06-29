Jordan Kyrou file: the Canadiens would have competition

The draft weekend is over.

Now it’s time for the free agent period. For the Canadiens, who are a buyer, it looks like there will be some changes. Will it be via a signing or a trade?

I have more faith in the second option, as Jordan Kyrou (who is not a free agent) is closely linked to the team. It’s worth mentioning that Montreal isn’t the only team in the derby.

Mentioned Dobson and Kyrou were high on the Canadiens’ trade list a four days ago. Kyrou remains of interest to the Habs after the Dobson acquisition. Agreed with @FriedgeHNIC though, Seattle has way more to offer if they get involved. https://t.co/Mtcpzuvw7f – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 29, 2025

According to Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts ), the Seattle Kraken may also be interested.

And as Marco D’Amico says, the newest expansion club has more assets to move with Bill Armstrong.

In 2026 and 2027, the Kraken has four first-round picks. The club also has quality prospects who could serve as trade chips. Since the off-season, Ron Francis’ club has been keen to improve. It has already acquired Mason Marchment and Frederick Gaudreau. These are two quality players in an NHL line-up.

In any case, the Kyrou derby should be interesting, and a trade could be concluded very soon. A no-trade clause will be in effect as of Tuesday (July 1) in the Blues’ forward’s contract.

The reason Kyrou’s name keeps coming up is due to his full NTC kicking in on July 1. Told that despite greatly appreciating him as a player, the Blues have used a lot of draft capital on wingers, feel he’s replaceable down the line, and don’t want to get stuck. – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) June 29, 2025

St. Louis would like to trade him before it’s too late. The Blues believe they’ve drafted enough wingers who could play a similar role.

Could Montreal conclude a second major transaction in a matter of days?

Forward Félix Trudeau, who played for Sacred Heart University (AHA), will also be invited to the Canadiens’ development camp. – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 29, 2025

Our new assistant coach will have his work cut out for him this week. He’ll act as guest coach for the @CanadiensMTL at the summer development camp starting tomorrow! #Volts pic.twitter.com/udWxCJ6Rha – Voltigeurs de Drummondville (@VoltigeursDRU) June 29, 2025

BREAKING NEWS Should be official soon, hearing LA Kings are signing Jack Hughes to an Entry Level Contract. Just completed his senior season at Boston University, where he helped them reach the 2025 NCAA championship game. More to come shortly.#GoKingsGo@TerrierHockey – The Mayor | Team MM (@mayorNHL) June 29, 2025

